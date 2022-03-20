Pawan Kalyan can still pack a punch

If the success of the recent Ippatam public meeting conducted by Jana Sena party under the leadership of Pawan Kalyan is to be taken in to account ,It is proved beyond any iota of doubt that the Pawan Kalyan is the only glamorous cine actor apart from being most admired honest politician. He has never shown his back despite not winning assembly seat in last elections, he stood like a rock and assured people of Andhra that he has come to political stage not for a single election and he will remain in politics until people realize his dedication to the cause of serving public.

He is a very blessed man to command respect and adoration from the lakhs of young people and ladies across Andhra and Telangana states, all attend the meeting spending money from their pockets and stayed there until the last word was spoken in the meeting ,rarely we find a man of this simplicity and charisma , the mammoth meeting went on peacefully and the people who attended meeting left the place quietly without creating any fuss.

All trusting that Pawan has no love for money as he gets hundreds of crores remuneration if he acts in films but he is dispassionate and is not after money and his real intension is to serve the Andhra people if he gets a chance.

The YSRCP is a failure in developing infrastructure and encouraging industries and setae has no revenue yielding source except evaporation of all tax payers money in meeting his pet 'Navaratnalu' schemes.

Till date there is no clarity about where to locate the capital, adding to this confusion , he has decided to increase the number of districts which further adds to the capital conundrum .To put it in a nut shell Jagan government literally put on back burner the development of state and he is aiming to grab power in next assembly elections strictly sticking to the allurements and boons he offers in the name of 'Nava ratnalu' at the cost of toddler state's development. He is a true trademark politician as the politician always aims at next election whereas statesman thinks about next generation.

The TDP without conditions should extend its support to Pawan as he helped them win 2014. If the Centre also give him a road map as he desired ,it is not an impossible task to defeat YSRCP as all the sections of state are frustrated with the party's rudderless rule. it seems that the YSRCP's prime agenda is to settle personal political scores with Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP bigwigs and checkmate everyone who opposes his governance ,people fed up with vendetta politics of YSRCP and its single agenda is to cut to size the potential opposition strong leaders like Pawan Kalyan and others.

The government concentrating on unwanted affairs forgetting for what purpose people elected Jagan party giving such solid mandate .It is high time for Jagan Sarkar to sense the potential danger and spiraling graph of Pawan Kalyan and the great support receives from the lakhs of steadfast young Jana Sainiks , if he does not change his ways ,it is difficult for him to win next elections.

Let him remember what happened in Huzurabad bye election. TRS made several tall promises and offered money in thousands to voters but the allurements had no impact , electorate there cast their votes to Eatala Rajendar of BJP who they believe is a trustworthy man. Jagan's time is running out as only two years are left for his government.

He should do some constructive work and improve the economic condition of the state and develop infrastructure on war footing bidding adieu to cash- draining freebies.

Rama Krishna M, Kakinada