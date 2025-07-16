Plant theft is an environmental crime that is often overlooked

More than 180 plants were stolen from a well-loved public park in Nottingham called Arboretum in May 2025. This incident took place just days after volunteers had re-planted flowers and shrubs to repair damage from a previous theft in March. In April, the nearby Forest Recreation Ground community garden was also targeted – roses and crops grown by volunteers were stolen, even a pond went missing. Plant theft may seem trivial, but environmental and wildlife crime tend to be overlooked. This is precisely one of the reasons why it is on the rise.

Research suggests an annual growth rate in environmental crime of 5-7 per cent, making it the third largest criminal sector in the world. Globally, environmental crime has been valued at $ 70-213 billion annually. As with most crimes, its true scale is difficult to estimate as it remains hidden. This is even more true for environmental crime that goes undetected.

Plant thefts in Nottingham where I am based are small in comparison, but they tell the same story of lucrative illicit opportunities for criminals where law enforcement and potential sanctions are low. It’s most likely that people steal local plants to sell on for profit. Another reason for overlooking this growing trend in wildlife crime is that perpetrators, as well as much of society, may feel that this is a “victimless crime”.

Where plants, animals, watercourses or soil are “the victim”, people don’t feel as strongly because our ethics and value systems generally prioritise fellow humans and do not recognise non-humans as victims.

People may more likely care about mammals such as elephants targeted in illegal ivory trade, but environmental crime permeates every community in the UK, as the recent Nottingham cases indicate.

Stolen benefits:

As a researcher in environmental sociology, I believe wildlife crime and environmental damage should gain higher priority in terms of public attention, law enforcement and potential sanctions. Not only because of the intrinsic value that non-human nature has, but because of the value nature brings to us humans. Parks and green spaces known as “green infrastructure” are central to our wellbeing in cities. They bring environmental and social benefits in terms of air quality, urban heat island effect, surface flooding, carbon storage, biodiversity and health. After the Covid pandemic, the importance of accessing quality green spaces for our mental and physical wellbeing became even more apparent. Visits to parks can reduce loneliness and anxiety, as well as foster a sense of belonging and community. This has the potential to benefit the public purse too.

Nottingham is currently involved in a national green social prescribing test and learn programme to demonstrate the benefits of nature-based activity. Public parks are often also significant in terms of cultural heritage. This is not a new discovery.

Historically, public parks were introduced in cities to improve living conditions, quality of life and as educational resources. The Arboretum – the city centre park recently targeted by thieves - was the first such public park to open in Nottingham in 1845. When valued green spaces are the victim of crime, this is not a mere aesthetic problem.

Wider social and environmental harms are inflicted upon communities and nature that depend on open green spaces to thrive. leadership in green initiatives, it suffers from deep-seated social inequality and deprivation that are long-term challenges.

Social inequality is associated with crime and disorder in urban areas that creates a vicious cycle when the crimes target community assets such as public parks. It is beyond doubt that public parks being ransacked will negatively impact the quality of life in Nottingham.

It is likely that these crimes get dismissed as a minor nuisance because “only plants” were stolen, but this attitude serves to mask the broader trend of growing environmental crime and the damage this brings to communities.

Unfortunately, this will further contribute to the likelihood of such crimes spreading in future.

(The writer is from Nottingham Trent University)