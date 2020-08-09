Rahul Gandhi has no right to say ‘NO’

It is time for the reminiscence of the historical fact that the Gandhis belong to the family of instinctive nationalists that dedicated and sacrificed their lives for the nation. Before I begin to expound on this, I would like to recall and reflect upon a few parental instincts. Isn't it universally acknowledged that every parent strives to pass down wealth, happiness, and a burden-free future to generations ahead so that their children can live a peaceful life with minimal worries in this challenging and ever-changing world?



In this self-absorbed and self-centred world would any parent, under any circumstances, want his child to shoulder the great responsibility of taking care of millions of lives at the cost of the child's own life and expose him to a humongous risk, sharp criticism and humiliation that can affect one's well-being, both physical and mental? A salute to all such brave and courageous parents and families who have always indulged themselves and encouraged their children to continue to take up this career that is incredibly uncertain and life- threatening at times.

Rahul Gandhi belongs to a family that shares one such unique life history and he is a lineal descendant of such establishment that has never set out to rule but only to serve. His great grandfather, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru spent nine years in jail during the freedom struggle and devoted his life for our country unto death. His grandmother, Indira Gandhi and his father, Rajiv Gandhi have sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Particularly, his mother, Sonia Gandhi, who was devastated with her husband's untimely and brutal death had to step into politics reluctantly only on the compulsion of the Congress workers and in the interest of the century- old Congress party. Her valour, austerity and purity of her will, even in the face of those extremely difficult times, is always inspiring. They have all put people's well-being and safety much ahead of theirs and fought day in and day out for safeguarding the interests of our nation. They always went by people's decisions and accepted public mandate with utmost humility. The entire family felt at every moment to be servants of the society and never had any room for complacency. Having inherited such great qualities, Rahul Gandhi too has been a great leader in grooming and guiding millions of Congress workers to date. He is born into an establishment that is meant to act upon people's say, for the party's and nation's good.

India today is under tremendous communal tension and our economic system is going intolerably out of gear. In almost insoluble situations like this, Rahul Gandhi is standing tall and fighting against divisive politics, Godse ideology, inequities of society. Particularly noteworthy are his plans and policies to eradicate poverty, reduce unemployment, empower youth and women, ensure social justice, improve foreign relations, uplift the caste oppressed.

The very thought of sacrificing even a small job opportunity or promotion at workplace could sound dreadful to most of us, imagine what it takes to decline the opportunity of becoming the Prime Minister of India. That is what Rahul Gandhi did. Power came to him on a platter but he always chose people over power.

In 2019 he led a very aggressive election campaign, travelled the length and breadth of India, addressed election rallies, participated in road shows and held hundreds of meetings with party workers and supporters but still assumed himself accountable for the defeat in elections and immediately stepped down from the President chair.

Bear in mind, it was during his tenure as the President-Indian National Congress, Congress had come back to power in both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Unlike the other leaders, he gave the credit of victory to congress workers and took entire responsibility of the defeat.

Isn't it evident that he does not want to pursue the presidential run, for that matter any post. However, it is still enigmatic that a leader like him, with a deep political insight and understanding of the current affairs and human relations, does not intend to understand the anguish of millions of Congress soldiers who are ready to shed their sweat and blood for the party at his behest.

With utmost respect for his leadership and admiration for his emphasis on the participation of every congressman, irrespective of their cadre, in decision making, we consider it our duty to question Rahul ji with utter frankness and without diplomatic adornment. How can he not think of reconsidering our demand and step up the President chair? Can he chose to abstain from executing people's will, which is against his genetic virtue?

Today when the Congress party and the workers are going astray without proper guidance and able leadership, Congressmen strongly feel the need of having him step back as the President-Indian National Congress, more than ever. But his blatant disregard for our opinion and demand, despite great insistence on him to take back the reins of the party, is quite disheartening and dispiriting. It is his fundamental responsibility to uphold our conviction and act accordingly.

What else would a party and its staunch followers ask for, except a charismatic leader with proven ability, like him. He sure is one of the very few leaders in the political history of India who has a unique ideology and belief that for progressive politics, contribution from both senior and young leaders is equally important. I can recall his valuable words, from many of my NSUI and Youth Congress training sessions, that the experiences of senior leaders coupled with the energies of the tech savvy young leaders will help in effectively determining and directing the course of action.

We confide in his leadership skills, and strongly believe that he alone can amalgamate these experiences and energies, channelise adequately, and put them into action to bring back the lost glory of Congress party. His never-failing kindness and an intuitive understanding of people's affairs has always inspired many youngsters like me to enter politics and serve our nation selflessly. A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way to his followers. And that one leader who can invariably create an atmosphere of happy co-operation in our party and amongst workers is Rahul Gandhi.

With great respect and heartfelt gratitude, I have expressed my views and opinion with all the seriousness and honesty at my command and I trust Rahul Gandhi will accept this matter of pressing concern in the same spirit.

(The author is ex- MLA

and Secretary-AICC)