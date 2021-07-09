In the world we live currently, intelligence is measured through multiple metrics. Competence, quality, efficiency and result orientation are some essential outcomes of intelligence.

I strongly believe 'active-learning' is core to all competencies that one acquires across many phases in life. I hence propose that 'Receptive Intelligence' is the critical factor for all active-learning in human beings.

The natural or nurtured capability of an individual, to acutely focus on reception from his immediate and remote environment, intentionally cancelling out all interference is 'Active Reception'. All knowledge compounded as intelligence acquired through this method is 'Receptive Intelligence'.

It is evolutionarily proven beyond doubt that human species evolved rapidly into a 'thinking' species from 'feeling species', in comparison to any other animal in the animal kingdom on this planet. There's no doubt that humans are a superior thinking species above all other life forms on this planet. Being on top of the food-chain is no random coincidence. It is the outcome of a prolonged period of evolution centred around superior 'Reception' which transformed humans into a smart species.

All reception is essentially the function of sensory perception. The species which utilised its sensory perception for outcomes larger than fulfilling bare minimum physical instincts, has evolved to a being superior thinking species. All other species which naturally continued to use sensory perception for satiating their menial primal needs have continued to be just 'feeling species'.

As homo sapiens evolved into a complex thinking species with aspirations beyond fulfilling their menial physical needs, 'Reception' has become critical to its constant and consistent rise. The contemporary human world today, has evolved through stages of intelligence over centuries of its timeline, where the human enterprise has moved away from caves to social habitats, built machines for mass production & automation, and is today on its way to achieving inter planetary exploration and artificial intelligence. All this was only possible with 'Reception' as the core, for all acquisition of intelligence to survive and thrive.

However, it looks as if humans have come a full circle. There are many visible indicators of lowered Reception, especially in the last two decades. It is imperative that we revisit and reacquire the core competence of human species, which differentiated us from other animals through centuries. Lowered reception directly impacts the quality of intelligence and thereby the quality of human output.

This column is just a brief outline of the vast subject, which deals with ancient human competence. I will highlight few important factors which explain the massive impact 'Receptive Intelligence' has on human excellence.

Listen or die

It will sound quite cruel to state 'Listen or Die'. However, that's a fact evolutionarily. Those who adapted evolved, those who resisted perished. It's not very hard to understand and imply that those who adapted had better 'Reception' capabilities to assess changes in the immediate and remote environment, than those who perished.

Listening is not just an auditory function, it's a sensory competence for survival and development. We as humans have come so far, because we listened. When we stop listening, we are bound to die (need not be literal).

Look into national and political scenario of any nation and assess if listening as a collective and individual human function, is valued or devalued over years. Look at the social conditions around you and assess for yourself if listening as a human competence, is growing or declining gradually in the society you live.

Look at your family and assess, how much time is spent into listening by any member of your family. Finally assess your own personal condition and measure the importance and value you attach to this core human function 'listening'. I am sure, you will be quite shocked at the outcome of your honest assessment.

Death need not be literal. If the sheer spirit of human development and its core functions deteriorate, it is no different from actual death. This is a serious challenge, though not very conspicuous, that is evolving gradually and pose a serious threat to human development.

Sensory deterioration

As humans regress into self-inflicted sensory deterioration through multiple environmental interferences, the capabilities which have evolved this species can quickly dissipate. There's already lot of medical evidence and credible scientific data which is pointing at lowered sensory acuity across the world, especially in modern urban societies.

Lowered sensory acuity directly results in low level reception and thereby reduced learnings and applicable knowledge from the immediate environment. I am foreseeing the deterioration of 'natural intelligence', as the human enterprise is racing towards 'artificial intelligence'.

The lack of sensory focus in majority young adults, dangerously low listening aptitude, serious electronic addiction, unusually low comprehension is reflective of tough times ahead. Social competition, mediocrity, insecurity, comparison, identity rush, indebtedness with unviable lifestyles have already stressed the sensory perception in human adults.

The next twenty years will showcase massive disruption in societal framework, institutions of marriage & family, individual relationships, workplace dynamics, competitiveness, quality of thought, professionalism and of course in the quality of 'Receptive Intelligence'.

(Author is the chief spokesperson of BJP Telangana State / an organisational strategist and a global leadership coach)