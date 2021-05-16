Simple pleasures, laid-back lives

Often I sit and reminisce of my school days and the summer holidays of the late sixties, not only a smile glows on my face but feel relaxed recollecting the joyous past. In particular, when I recollect the ice-cream seller, whom we friends fondly refer as Kulfi wala. Practically, his visit to our street more or less every day in the late summer afternoons and announcing variety of ice-creams quoting cost of each one made him familiar with young and old. However, as his face and voice engaged the immediate attention of all whenever he entered our street is unforgettable. Further, pedaling his cycle slowly with the container fitted to the cycle stocked with ice-creams not only distracted our attention for a moment while playing cricket on the street with tennis ball but were also tempted to buy ice-cream of our choice from him. Though it was priced at twenty paisa, yet we did not have the luxury to buy quite often.



However, he was very generous and offered ice-cream even if we ran short of money at times. Similarly, I miss the days when my entire cousin gang visiting our house during summer vacations. We used to sit on the terrace of my house almost every night after dinner and chit-chat for a long time on various topics ranging from films, sports and current affairs etc besides exchanging anecdotes before going to sleep. At times, munching snacks after dinner, recollect every moment of the day spent and laugh heartily.

On few nights, dividing ourselves into two groups and playing "Antakshari" with my siblings also participating always remains memorable and pleasant. In a way, whatever little we had at our disposal, we feel contented and moved on without regret or disdain giving our hundred percent presence to the task that inevitably enhanced our well-being. Thus when thinking of the unforgettable bygone days clearly etched in my mind sitting lonely, it beckons always that things were simpler then and joyous despite the present times provide speedier contact modes and customised options.

On the contrary, the youth of today surrounded by gadgets, facilities, comforts and with so many stimuli around is restless forgetting its own power to do a simple task. Further as youngsters are always tempted and addictive to modern gadgets besides thinking always to earn more money than anything else, it is advisable that they also devote time in spiritual and familial pursuits like us in order to savour the present instead of been selfish and thinking only about themselves which will only take them to nowhere.