Sustaining planet’s natural ecosystems

Concern about the future of planet Earth, and what alternative plans, if any, can be made to extend its longevity, have been subjects of discussion for quite some time now. Apart from measures aimed at conserving the integrity of the natural resources, such as land, water, and atmosphere, the possibility of mankind colonising planets in outer space has also been receiving serious attention

Unbridled industrialisation, in utter disregard to its impact on the atmosphere of the greenhouse gases being emitted from industrial units, has resulted in the formation of what is called the ‘Ozone Hole’ in the stratosphere, paving the way for harmful ultraviolet radiation from the sun to reach the Earth’s surface, causing health problems and damaging ecosystems.

Similarly, use of groundwater, far in excess of the requirement continues unabated, unmindful of the requirements of future generations. So much so that Dr M S Swaminathan, distinguished agriculture scientist, expressed alarm over the exploitation of what he called ‘water sanctuaries’, meant for preservation for posterity.

Likewise, the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides in agriculture is contaminating, not only the soil, but also groundwater. Alternative practices, more preferable from the point of view of environmental conservation, such as organic farming, are yet to catch up on a large enough scale.

While industry and agriculture, have, no doubt, to carry on, requisite measures, for undoing and preventing the damage to natural resources, such as the atmosphere, land and groundwater, need also to be taken up purposefully so that the degradation caused can be neutralised and prevented to the extent possible.

Alarmed by the prospect of doomsday for Earth, arriving sooner than expected, many farsighted and public spirited individuals and organisations have sprung into action, to defend and protect it from the consequences of the mindless actions of human beings.

There are, for example, many ‘Save the Earth’ movements, which include organized groups working at the global level, such as ‘Greenpeace’, ‘Earth Justice’, ‘Save Soil Movement’, ‘Earth Day’ and ‘Earth Hour’, dedicated to raising levels of awareness about the importance of, and promoting effort aimed at, environmental protection.

So far as India is concerned, there is the ‘Chipko Movement’, which began in India in the 1970s, where villagers, particularly women, hug trees to prevent them from being cut down. and the ‘Bishnoi Movement’, an environmental conservation initiative, founded by Guru Jambheshwar, which began in Rajasthan in the 15th century.

Several individual and community actions are also recommended, by environmental activists and experts in the field, which focus on cutting down on waste, by reusing and recycling materials like paper, plastic, and glass, using less water and saving energy by making simple changes at home, such as using long-lasting light bulbs.

Sensible and eco-friendly steps, such as eating more plant-based meals and reducing food waste can significantly lower environmental impact, opting for walking, biking, or public transport, instead of driving, or consider switching to an electric vehicle also are suggested in this context. Public spirited individuals can also contribute to the effort by promoting reforestation and carbon capture by planting trees, choosing sustainable products and avoiding fast food, to reduce consumption and waste.

“Pale Blue Dot’, a brilliant, and highly imaginative, book, authored by science fiction writer Carl Sagan, deals with several issues relevant in that context. Tracing the origin of its title to a famous image of the planet Earth taken by the explorer spacecraft, ‘Voyager 1’, the book captures graphically the insignificance of the planet, describing it as a tiny point of light, ‘a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam’. It beseeches mankind to recognise the fact that the planet is the only home it has and its insignificant place in the cosmos makes it that much more important for the nations and the people of the world work towards greater cooperation and mutual respect, eschewing conflict and pride.

It also encourages the human race to look for viable and sustainable alternatives for rehabilitating itself elsewhere in outer space. Going further, it exhorts mankind to develop new technologies for interstellar travel with a view, eventually, to establishing colonies in other worlds to ensure the survival of the species.

What is being recommended is certainly not total inaction, for fear of damaging the integrity of the environment and degrading the natural resource base of the planet. Such an attitude would be comparable to the ‘Zeno’ paradox, which, if taken in the literal sense, can mean that no motion is possible at all, quite contrary to day-to-day practical experience. The idea is that effort at registering progress must continue, but with an eye on its sustainability, from the point of view of natural resource management.

The idea is not to present a gloomy picture, of a tragic end facing planet earth in the near future. If this piece serves as a timely warning to stakeholders such as political leaders, senior administrators, leaders of the scientific community, captains of industry, and successful businessmen, dedicated activists interested in protecting the planet and well-meaning non-government organisations, it will more than have served the intended purpose.

And, on an optimistic note, one must derive consolation, if not confidence, from the fact that, from each of these categories, there are enough examples across countries to leave us with a feeling of assurance about the future.

Having said all that, it can hardly be gainsaid that the privileged status which the planet enjoys in the cosmic scheme of things needs to be very carefully preserved.

By way of an example, I would like to refer to the wonderful work being done, in substituting jute for plastic, in the use of bags meant for wrapping divine offerings by temple authorities. The organisation is called Prabhavana, a cooperative society, entirely comprising women members, which I have had the privilege and honour of being associated with, over the last several years.

(The writer was formerly Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh)