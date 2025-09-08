The mirage of truth: How biased media undermine India’s progress

Lack of objectivity in the dissemination of information is a pressing issue in India, a vibrant democracy of over 1.4 billion people. Biased media and rampant misinformation, driven by substandard information machineries—partisan news outlets,sensationalist social media, and fake news networks—distort reality, deepen societal divides, erode public trust, and obstruct India’s path to progress. These entities, often swayed by political affiliations, commercial interests, or external influences, undermine democracy, fuel social unrest, and stall economic growth, posing a significant threat to the nation’s development.

India’s media landscape is increasingly compromised by outlets prioritising agendas over facts. Many television channels and digital platforms align with political ideologies, selectively reporting to shape narratives that favour specific parties or interests. This bias is evident in coverage that amplifies government achievements while downplaying failures or promotes divisive rhetoric for viewership. Social media platforms like WhatsApp and X exacerbate the problem, serving as breeding grounds for hate speech, doctored visuals, and fabricated stories spread by coordinated campaigns or bots. These substandard machineries thrive on sensationalism, exploiting low media literacy, particularly in rural areas, where misinformation from trusted sources like family chats shapes perceptions. The result is a distorted public discourse that misleads citizens and erodes trust in institutions.

Biased media significantly impacts India’s political landscape by polarising voters and skewing policy debates. During the 2019 general elections, partisan coverage influenced voter behavior, swaying opinions through selective narratives. Similarly, during the 2020-2021 farmers’ protests, media outlets split along ideological lines—some branded protesters as anti-national, while others highlighted their grievances—deepening divisions and delaying resolutions. The economic toll was substantial, with losses running into billions. Misinformation also disrupts governance by creating fragmented public opinion, making consensus on critical reforms, such as economic liberalisation or infrastructure development, nearly impossible. False narratives about policies, like exaggerated claims about demonetisation’s failures in 2016, have fueled uncertainty, slowing economic recovery and complicating governance. This polarisation weakens democratic institutions, as trust in electoral processes and public discourse erodes under the weight of manipulated information.

Beyond politics, biased media sows discord, directly impeding India’s social cohesion. Misinformation on social platforms has repeatedly incited violence, with fake news sparking communal riots and targeting minorities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, false claims about treatments and origins led to panic, hoarding, and attacks on communities, exacerbating social tensions. In 2020, misinformation about citizenship laws fueled nationwide protests, some turning violent due to biased amplification. These disruptions divert resources from development to crisis management, perpetuating cycles of mistrust and division that hinder India’s inclusive growth.

Economically, biased media creates hurdles by spreading misinformation that affects markets and investor confidence. False reports on economic policies, such as those during demonetisation, have caused market volatility and consumer uncertainty. During the pandemic, fake news about supply chains triggered hoarding and price surges, disrupting essential goods distribution. Biased coverage of business stories, often favouring crony capitalists or ignoringcorporate malfeasance, distorts economic narratives, reducing public support for necessary reforms. This contributes to a trust deficit, deterring foreign direct investment (FDI) critical for India’s ambition to become a $5 trillion economy. Misinformation also fuels labour unrest, as seen in debates over labour laws, further slowing economic progress by creating an unstable environment for businesses and investors.

Addressing this crisis is imperative for India’s progress. Enhancing media literacy through education campaigns can empower citizens to discern credible information. Stricter regulations on digital platforms, including penalties for spreading fake news, are essential to curb misinformation. Promoting independent journalism, free from political or corporate influence, can restore objectivity in reporting. Recent calls for homegrown platforms to counter foreign biases underscore the urgency of reclaiming control over India’s information ecosystem. Collective action—from regulators to citizens—is crucial to demand accountability and rebuild trust in media.

In conclusion, substandard information machineries are not mere flaws but active barriers to India’s development. By distorting truth, fueling division, and undermining trust, they block the nation’s path to prosperity. Restoring the sanctity of objective information is essential for India to achieve its potential as a united, progressive, and thriving democracy.