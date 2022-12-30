The Receptive Intelligence

In the world, we live in currently, intelligence is measured through multiple metrics. Competence, quality, efficiency, and result orientation are essential outcomes of intelligence. Active learning is core to all competencies acquired across many life phases. I propose that 'Receptive Intelligence' is a critical factor for all active learning in human beings.

An individual's capability to acutely focus on reception from his immediate and remote environment, intentionally cancelling all interference, is 'Active Reception'. All knowledge compounded as intelligence acquired through this method is 'Receptive Intelligence.' It is evolutionarily proven beyond doubt that the human species evolved rapidly into a 'thinking' species from a 'feeling species' compared to any other animal in the animal kingdom on this planet. There's no doubt that Humans are a superior thinking species above all other life forms on this planet. Being on top of the food chain is no coincidence. It is the outcome of a prolonged period of evolution centered around superior 'Reception', which transformed humans into intelligent species. All reception is the function of sensory perception. The species that utilized its sensory perception for outcomes larger than fulfilling primal emotional needs has evolved into a superior-thinking species. All other species that used sensory perception to satiate their menial primal emotional needs continued as 'feeling species' at the lower rung of the food chain.

As Homo Sapiens evolved into a complex thinking species with aspirations beyond fulfilling their menial physical needs, 'Reception' has become critical to its constant and consistent rise. The contemporary human world has evolved through stages of intelligence over centuries of its timeline. It is today on its way to achieving interplanetary exploration and artificial intelligence. All this was possible with 'Reception' as the core for all intelligence acquisition to survive and thrive.

However, humans have come full circle. There are many visible indicators of lowered reception, especially in the last two decades. We must revisit and reacquire the core competence of the human species, which has differentiated us from other animals. Lowered reception directly impacts the quality of intelligence and, thereby, the quality of human output. This column is just a brief outline of the vast subject, which deals with ancient human competence. I will highlight a few essential factors explaining the massive impact on human excellence by Receptive Intelligence.

LISTEN OR DIE

It will sound fierce to state 'Listen or Die'. However, that's a fact evolutionarily. Those who adapted evolved, and those who resisted perished. It's not very hard to understand and imply that those who adapted had better 'Reception' capabilities to assess changes in the immediate and remote environment than those who perished.

Listening is not just an auditory function; it's a sensory competence for survival and development. We humans have come so far because we listened. If we stop listening, we will die (need not be literal). Look into any national and political scenario and assess if listening as a collective and individual human function has been valued or devalued over the years. Look at the social conditions around you and evaluate for yourself if listening as a human competence is growing or declining gradually in your society. Look at your family and assess how much time is spent listening by any family member. Finally, evaluate your personal condition and measure the importance and value you attach to this core human function, 'listening'. I am sure you will be shocked at the outcome of your honest assessment. Death need not be literal. If the sheer spirit of human development and its core functions deteriorate, it is no different from actual death. This is a serious challenge, though not very conspicuous, that is evolving gradually and poses a severe threat to human development.

SENSORY DETERIORATION

As humans regress into self-inflicted sensory deterioration through multiple environmental interferences, the capabilities which have evolved this species can quickly dissipate. Medical evidence and credible scientific data point to lowered sensory acuity worldwide, especially in modern urban societies.

Lowered sensory acuity directly results in low reception and reduced learning and relevant knowledge from the immediate environment. I foresee the deterioration of 'natural intelligence' as the human enterprise is racing towards 'artificial intelligence'. The lack of sensory focus in most young adults, dangerously low listening aptitude, gadget addiction, and meagre comprehension reflect the tough times ahead. Social competition, mediocrity, insecurity, comparison, identity rush, and indebtedness with unviable lifestyles have already stressed the sensory perception in human adults.

The next twenty years will showcase massive disruption in societal framework, institutions of marriage & family, individual relationships, workplace dynamics, competitiveness, quality of thought, professionalism and, of course, in the quality of 'Receptive Intelligence.'

(Author is a Harvard Business School certified Organizational Strategist / Global expert in

Emotional Intelligence)