The tearjerker 'onion' story

Hello, my name is onion and India, I have different names and you will find me in both poor and super rich homes. In rich homes, I am added to many fancy dishes and used separately as decorative items along with my green coloured friends and collectively call us "salad". Whereas in poor peoples' homes, they spare me from being mashed and thrashed but treated with due respect and treated as a important person to eat along with another green friend who is called chilli as only two of us often they can afford to keep as others often turn very pricey.

Strangely, in this part of earth, those in white attire and appear before people every five years, use us to win elections and attack others in power. When sitting on other side of power, I often be become their garland which they use ridicule those in power when demand goes up and I become unaffordable for poor and middle class houses. Thanks to a virus called Corona and work came to halt, my parents who take care never stopped taking care of me allowed us to grow and plenty were sold away at just 100 rupees in lot of five to six kilos, and many parents were ruthlessly thrown away in roads.

What a change, after rains, I am sad, a "no entry" board is hanging and now in rich I have become a part of luxury item as I have become treasure trove in their homes. Actually, in a place where white attired are out in streets seeking arms to come to power or continue to fool my eaters, they have forgotten me not only here and elsewhere and not even talking about me and why I'm not allowed in every home.

This is because another item called vaccine which I understand is going to save people from death has replaced and now being promoted as the one who will be available free which has left me crying and those who are forced to stop me entering their house. I can only pray to God, please allow me to enter every house and particularly those for whom I am only one who can as a "bulb" to bring some light in their kitchen, if they have one!

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad