Treated wastewater can help ease our urban water crisis

New Delhi: Of the total urban waste water and sewage generated in India, a mere 28 per cent (20,236 million litre per day or MLD) undergoes treatment, leaving a substantial 72 per cent untreated and al-lowed to flow into rivers, lakes and land. All this treated water – and the remaining untreated amount if treated – holds an opportunity within itself: the opportunity to ease India’s urban water crisis, says a new report from Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) that was released here today.

The report, titled Waste to Worth: Managing India’s urban water crisis through wastewater reuse, was released at a national workshop organised jointly by CSE and the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India. Sunita Narain, director general, CSE and Rajiv Kumar Mital, director general, NMCG addressed the inaugural session.

Narain said: “India faces significant water scarcity challenges due to rapid urbanisation, industrial growth, population expansion – and most importantly -- climate change. Wastewater reuse can be a key part of the strategy to address these concerns and promote water circularity and sustainability.” “In fact, there is an opportunity for turning wastewater into water again, and this is what our report’s title – Waste to Worth -- is referring to,” Narain added.

Based on a comprehensive analysis of 35 case studies across 16 cities in seven Indian states, the report assesses the current state of treated wastewater reuse in India. It examines existing policies, pro-grammes and on-ground practices, providing valuable insights for policymakers and practitioners. It also highlights the critical importance of prioritising treated wastewater reuse as a public good, particularly for irrigation and groundwater recharge, while ensuring equity and justice for underserved communities. It urges a critical revaluation of treated wastewater reuse from both a policy and practice standpoint.

The urgency of water scarcity demands a fresh perspective on how we prioritise and utilise treated wastewater as a new and vital water resource. By promoting equity, fostering climate resilience, and ad-vocating for sustainable water management practices, this report serves as a blueprint for building a ro-bust framework for treated wastewater reuse across India.

Releasing the report, Rajiv Mital said: “Using and disposing treated water, without harnessing its poten-tial, means we are losing out on utilising an important resource. The challenge is to scale up and ensure that the work we do in this sector is impactful.”

The Jal Shakti Ministry has mandated that cities must recycle and reuse at least 20 per cent of the water they consume. Says Subrata Chakraborty, senior programme manager, water programme, CSE:“This is in line with the belief that promoting a circular economy is essential for achieving a sustainable and cli-mate-resilient future, and for managing the ever-growing demand for freshwater.”

The CSE report points out that the gap in total sewage water generated and its treatment is the highest in Uttar Pradesh, followed by the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Haryana (in that order).Says Chakraborty: “Having said that, the report also highlights good examples -- cases of states that have introduced policies to encourage treated wastewater reuse.”

Maharashtra, for instance, mandates industries in urban areas to use treated wastewater. Gujarat tar-gets 100 per cent reuse with applications in agriculture and industry, and Tamil Nadu promotes reuse for industrial and urban greening projects. At the national level, the National Urban Sanitation Policy (NUSP) and the Namami Gange Programme emphasise wastewater management and reuse as key components of water security initiatives.

Cities like Nagpur, Benguluru and Chennai have taken the lead in implementing wastewater reuse prac-tices. Nagpur supplies treated wastewater to power plants, significantly reducing freshwater usage, while Benguluru utilises it for agriculture, lake revival and groundwater recharge. Chennai has adopted treated wastewater for industrial applications, urban landscaping and groundwater recharge.

Sumita Singhal, programme manager, water, CSE, says: “Upscaling wastewater reuse faces challenges, including infrastructure gaps in sewage treatment and distribution, quality assurance to meet reuse standards, public resistance due to cultural beliefs, and the high operational costs of treatment facilities.”

She adds: “The data implies that 28 per cent (20,236 MLD) treated water is immediately available for reuse. Aligning policies with urban planning and industrial needs can enhance adoption, while advance-ments in decentralised and cost-effective treatment technologies can address infrastructure deficits.”

The CSE report points out that public-private partnerships can help mobilise investments for scaling up reuse projects, and capacity-building initiatives can improve awareness and acceptance among urban managers and communities.

Explaining the joint efforts by CSE and NMCG, Chakraborty says: “CSE, in collaboration with NMCG, has been working on a capacity-building initiative aimed at ‘Making Ganga Basin Cities Water-Sensitive for Improved River Health and Flow’. The primary objectives of this initiative are to raise awareness and build the capacities of municipal and state-level officials, elected representativesand key stakeholders, including the NMCG team, to promote water-sensitive urban development.”

He adds: “Additionally, the initiative seeks to enhance the integration of national programmes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission, Atal Bhujal Yojana, Jal Shakti Abhiyan, AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation), and the Swachh Bharat Mission for more effective implementation and synergy.”(cse)