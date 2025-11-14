Unlocking Bharat’s billions: The great grassroots push for financial inclusion

It transforms the very foundation of financial democracy, ensuring that prosperity is not confined to a few urban pockets but is accessible to all. Ultimately, this significant step by SEBI and the government demonstrates a clear commitment: financial inclusion is not merely about opening bank accounts; it is about equipping every citizen with the knowledge to manage, grow and protect their wealth

India’s economic miracle often draws its energy from bustling metros, yet the true potential of the nation remains dormant in its villages, constrained by a significant knowledge gap. For years, the country’s financial landscape has been marked by an inherent bias, an urban-tilted investment growth that leaves millions of rural citizens on the sidelines of wealth creation or worse, vulnerable to exploitation.

The challenge of rural financial literacy is not merely one of education; it is a critical matter of economic and democratic empowerment. As the financial markets expand at a breakneck pace, the urgency to equip the majority of the population with fundamental financial skills has never been greater.

The digital age, particularly post-Covid-19, has inadvertently accelerated the participation of new investors, many from semi-urban and rural areas, who are often ill-equipped to navigate the complexities of saving and investing.

A stunning data point underscores this reality: the number of Dematerialised (DMAT) accounts and mutual fund folios has recently surged from an estimated 50 million to a staggering 130 million. While this growth signals an encouraging appetite for wealth generation, it also highlights the precarious position of newcomers relying on hearsay and speculation rather than sound knowledge. Without foundational literacy in financial planning, insurance and investment vehicles, these individuals are susceptible to predatory schemes and poor financial decisions that can wipe out generations of savings. The absence of reliable local guidance in villages converts market participation from an opportunity into a risk.

In an overwhelming recognition of this imbalance, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has joined forces with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to launch the strategic Village Money Drive. This is more than a simple training programme; it is a deeply strategic intervention that leverages the most trusted local resource-the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). The scheme rightly acknowledges that the three-tier PRI representatives, from gram panchayats to zilla parishads are the first point of contact for villagers and must, therefore, be transformed into community financial advisors.

Their training is designed meticulously, moving beyond textbook theory to focus on practical, essential skills like disciplined saving, investment planning and safeguarding against fraudulent schemes, explicitly covering the utility of products like mutual funds and equity.

The institutional backbone supporting this massive initiative is the National Centre for Financial Education (NCFE), a collaborative effort established by all the four major financial regulators—RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, and PFRDA.

NCFE’s support ensures that the training curriculum is standardised, comprehensive and tailored to the unique economic realities of rural India. This collaboration between the regulatory authority and the local governance structure is revolutionary. By utilising SEBI-empanelled master trainers to educate PRI leaders, who, in turn, will advise their respective villages, the plan establishes a credible, scalable and decentralised mechanism for literacy dissemination.

Starting across six states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Tripura, the program is already in motion, targeting an eventual reach of 0.25-million-gram panchayats to ensure the financial literacy movement is both geographically balanced and truly inclusive.

The expected impact of this programme is profound, and it promises to unlock the vast, untapped potential of rural India. By embedding informed financial guidance within the community structure, the initiative demystifies the security market ecosystem and converts local leaders into responsible community investors.

It transforms the very foundation of financial democracy, ensuring that prosperity is not confined to a few urban pockets but is accessible to all. Ultimately, this significant step by SEBI and the government demonstrates a clear commitment: financial inclusion is not merely about opening bank accounts; it is about equipping every citizen with the knowledge to manage, grow and protect their wealth. This grassroots movement is not just about financial literacy; it is about securing the future for the billions who form the bedrock of India’s progress.

(The writer is a former principal and founder of the NGO Supporting Shoulders)