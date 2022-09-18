What about other endangered species?

I am not writing this comment as some expert on environment or a conservationist but as a common man. It is surprising that leaving aside all the important issues affecting the common people, suddenly the BJP government has to opted bring 'Cheetah' (Leopard) on the eve of PM's birthday and he is himself going to resettle it, which as per the MP government is a historic day. This is because as I gather cheetah vanished from India 75 years ago in 1947.

We do know PM Modi is a nature lover and then if reports are correct the Uttarakhand tourism department has planned to develop 'Modi circuit' at the Jim Corbett Park, which is supposed to cover the areas that were visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a special episode of the survival reality show 'Man vs Wild' with Bear Grylls when Pulwama attack killed CRPF Jawans. The well-known nature lover and conservationist for over 47 years, Valmik Thapar, has criticised the government's move to bring Cheetah all the way from Africa. In a TV debate, he has said that in the past 50 years, the planet experienced a rapid growth of human population, development, urbanisation, deforesting hundred millions of forest land. As a result, wildlife is losing more habitat and food by the day.

According to an analysis, in the sixth mass extinction of wildlife, 500 species are land animals on the brink of extinction and are likely to be lost in the next 20 years. India happens to one of the most densely populated countries in the world, human activity and land development are rampant and there about 10 endangered species in India such as Bengal Tiger, Asiatic Lion, Snow Leopard, One Horn Rhinoceros, Blackbuck, Lion tailed Macaque, , Resplendent Tree Frog, Kashmiri Red Tag, Nilgiri Tahr, Indian Bison (Gaur). In a new found love, PM may take care of Cheetah airlifted from Africa but who in the government will take care of other endangered species in India –

unless each of Union Cabinet Ministers takes care of these species on the eve of their respective birthdays?

Lastly, as a common man, I have nothing against poor species in India which are endangered, but I am more worried about human species which are also getting endangered by politics of hate and divide. Probably, only god can come to our risk.

- N Nagarajan, Hyderabad