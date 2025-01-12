WHERE IS MY KITE?

Whenever I hear the word ‘Sankranti ‘, my memories go back to the narrow lanes of Gowliguda which was one of the prominent places in Hyderabad where kite flying was a passion for people particularly children. We never called it Sankranti but for all of us it was ‘Pathungula Panduga’ (Kite festival). At the end of December, many shops crop up with colourful Kites, Manja and Charkha in the streets of Hyderabad giving a look of new bride. Gulzar Houz which was the prominent centre for Manjas where people all over the city went to that place for buying quality thread.

The group of children running for a falling kite with boisterous shouts of ‘Patnag….Patang’ in the streets marked the beginning of festivities. Though festival comes in January, our celebrations will begin early atleast in the third week of December in those days.

We, Hyderabadis, had a special lingo for this festival which is mostly Deccani occupying the space. “Manja” (Thread), Kannalu (holes drilled in the kite), Pilana (Kite flying), Pench (Kite battle), Attambaj (Special skill of flyer which not only cuts opponent kite but also takes it as bonus along with his own not dropping it anywhere), “Lootna” (catching the falling kite).

While who cannot afford Manjas will prepare them in their courtyard? Manjas prepared with the paste of Kalabanda(cactus), raw egg, cooked rice and broken glass pieces and entire day the mix was applied to thread and process was called “Soothana”.

With the colourful kites flying in the sky starts in December, it reaches crescendo on Bhogi and Sankranti and Kanuma days where numerous rainbows used to dot the skyline of the city. Youngsters, children and elders armed with Manjra, Charkha and kites will be ready for war to won over. These kites have typical names ‘Zebia’, ‘Goodla Guba’ ‘Kadi Kamp’ and ‘Adha Paun’. The last two mentioned kites are very difficult to handle and were only reserved for professionals. Amateurs will be satisfied with ‘Lipik patang’ which needs no skill to fly.

Pitched battles were fought on the roof tops, with children raising their decibels celebrating the win of cutting others kite. As roars rent the air, the kite flyers enthused by this shouting bands, will use all the skills to achieve victory. When splendours of colours decorate skies, some unlucky brats, not well versed with kite flying, will be busy collecting fallen /falling kites. Street fights erupt over who caught ‘Dori’ (cut thread), passersby always resolved the issue with their patience.

As warring camps at roof tops engaging in sea-saw battles, their mothers shouting at the top of voice calling them for lunch. Caught in frenzy of war of kites nobody will come down finally mothers making a compromise and sending delicacies to the top which include typical Telengana flavours Garelu, Moorkulu, Karrappalu, Poorilu, Nuvulla laddu, Pulagam, Payasam and lemon rice. Food will be shared by one and all irrespective of which home it comes from. While warriors continue their tirade with war cry “Ye kat….Ye kat” whose kite was cut was always a mystery in the air. The defeated souls used to blame the quality

As men, children engaged women folk while trying their hand in Muggulu (Rangoli) climb the roof top leisurely generally dressed in traditional attire of “Oni” and “Parkini rooting for their counterparts. When all kites flying in glory as dusk envelopes people calling it a day, sky mourns the demise of colours. Slowly people gather in groups to discuss who was the hero of Galli(street) who had cut many kites. The hero will wear that honour to his sleeve as a matchless prize in his life. As exhausted folks enter the house mothers affectionate scolding welcomes them and displaying all mother’s love for these war heroes, she will serve best dishes he missed at lunch. They will have a night to remember eulogising the day-long episodes they will fall asleep.

When I was nostalgic about these events, I feel sorry for my city. Now due to congestion and apartment culture nobody venturing into kite flying as earlier. Now deserted streets where shouts of children patang..patang are missing. Instead of celebrations, people are increasingly getting glued to TVs airing special programmes.

Children are now addicted to mobile and computer games instead of this wonderful joy of flying kite. Now this festival has become a shadow of the past. Instead of Gulzar Houz Manza, dangerous Chinese Manja killing the spirit of festivities is being used. Plastic kites and Charkhas dominating the market missing the tradition of Paper kites and wooden charkhas. As a quintessential Hyderabadi and an enthusiastic child in me asking, “Where is my Kite”?