10-year-old launches her debut book

Hyderabad: Eshanvi Kessireddy, a young and budding author has just begun her journey as a writer by launching her debut book 'Mysterious Mayhem'. The 10-year-old has brought to her readers the adventure of two young girls in her debut book. The book launch took place in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Sunday. The chief guest was Indian news anchor, reporter, journalist and author Rajdeep Sardesai. The book published by White Falcon Publishing.

"We inculcate children to read books to develop vocabulary, to let their imaginations fly, to cultivate the habit of book-reading and to help growth their general awareness. But to write professionally at 10 is quite a beginning. Children keep exploring their avenues until they have their minds fixed on something.

Sometimes it might mean giving up one art for the next. I suppose the best way for a parent is to be just encouraging at whatever they want to explore and see where their true potential lies. Once a child finds his/her purpose, there is no looking back. This little girl has also shown how wisely she utilised time during the lockdowns. She came up with her characters for her book which is all set for the launch!" said Rajdeep Sardesai It is great and exciting to see kids at such young age being passionate about writing and Eshanvi will become an inspiration to many more kids who share interests with her in stories.