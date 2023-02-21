150 satellites made by school children launched

As part of the APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle mission 2023, a total of 150 satellites made by school children from across the country were launched in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district.

Lt. Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararjan launched the satellites at Pattipolam village in Chengalpattu district.

The mission is a part of a joint venture between APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation, Kalpakam Atomic Research Centre, Martin Foundation and Space Zone of India.

APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation in a statement said: "Around 3,500 students from various schools of the country were part of this project."

The students who participated in the project include - 200 students from the fishermen community of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, 100 students from tribal belts.

The students were given training in satellite technology virtually and later given hands-on sessions.

Founder and Chief Executive officer of Space Zone, Anand Megalingam, said: "The students grasped the technology easily and they need applause in their ability to learn new technologies. The students have worked tirelessly to achieve this."