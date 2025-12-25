30th inter IIT staff sports meet begins at IIT Hyderabad

Following the successful hosting of the 58th Inter IIT Students’ Sports Meet, the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) inaugurated the 30th Inter IIT Staff Sports Meet 2025 with a ceremonial opening at its Athletics Track within the Sports and Cultural Complex. The six-day event will be held till December 29 and has drawn close to 2,000 staff participants from all 23 Indian Institutes of Technology across the country.

The Staff Sports Meet marks three decades of promoting fitness, camaraderie and lifelong engagement with sport among non-student members of the IIT system. Hosted by IIT Hyderabad, the event reinforces the idea that sporting spirit and teamwork extend beyond age, designation and professional roles.

The opening ceremony featured a coordinated march past by staff contingents representing all participating IITs, symbolising unity and institutional pride. Formal proceedings included the hoisting of the Inter IIT flag, the lighting of the ceremonial mashal, oath-taking by participants and officials, and cultural performances that reflected India’s diverse artistic traditions.

The meet was formally declared open by Chief Guest Aditya Mehta, a renowned para-athlete and sports advocate. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the importance of consistent training and teamwork, stating that sport had played a transformative role in his life. He encouraged participants to remain active and committed to physical fitness.

Guest of Honour Arshad Shaik, an international para-cyclist, spoke about the empowering role of sports in building resilience and inner strength.

He urged participants to continue engaging in sports as a way to overcome personal and professional challenges.

Chairman of the Board of Governors at IIT Hyderabad, B. V. R. Mohan Reddy, also addressed the gathering and emphasised the role of sports in fostering discipline, teamwork and resilience among professionals. He encouraged staff members to actively participate in sporting activities to maintain physical well-being and a sense of collective spirit within institutions.

Prof. B. S. Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad, described the Inter IIT Staff Sports Meet as an integral part of institutional culture. He noted that the values nurtured through sport—such as perseverance, ethical conduct and teamwork—remain relevant throughout professional life. Prof. Murty expressed pride in IIT Hyderabad hosting both the students’ and staff sports meets in the same year, highlighting the institute’s commitment to holistic development.

Paritosh Pankaj, Superintendent of Police, Sangareddy, was also present at the ceremony and motivated participants by noting that while individuals may come from diverse backgrounds, sport serves as a unifying force.

The Staff Sports Meet will feature competitions across multiple disciplines, including athletics, cricket, football, volleyball, badminton and table tennis. Events will be conducted throughout the week in a spirit of friendly competition and mutual respect, with the campus expected to remain vibrant with sporting activity.