47% of employees miss work due to sleep fatigue

Nearlyhalf of workforce has missed work at least once due to sleep-related fatigue, according to ResMed’s Global Sleep Study 2025. The survey—conducted across 30,026 respondents in 13 countries—underscores the growing health and economic burden of poor sleep worldwide.

In India, 47% of employed professionals admitted to taking sick leave at least once in their careers because of sleep deprivation. The report shines a light on how inadequate sleep is silently affecting workplace productivity, employee well-being, and professional performance.

The data also reveals troubling trends: 37% of Indian workers regularly work night shifts starting after 9 PM, a pattern that further disrupts natural sleep cycles. Despite these challenges, India leads globally in perceived employer support, with 80% of Indian respondents saying their workplace acknowledges the importance of sleep—significantly higher than the global average.

“Sleep is just as important as diet and exercise,” said Dr. Carlos M. Nunez, Chief Medical Officer at ResMed. “Yet many continue to push through fatigue rather than seek help. The workplace impact of this silent crisis is immense.”

Beyond the office, the sleep crisis extends into personal lives. Among Indian respondents in relationships, 41% reported nightly disturbances caused by their partners—the highest among all surveyed nations. Snoring was the top culprit, especially among Baby Boomers, with nearly half reporting its impact. In response, 42% of Indian couples have opted for separate sleeping arrangements permanently.

Gender disparities also surfaced in the findings. Indian women reported fewer nights of restful sleep (3.83 vs 4.13 for men) and were more likely to struggle falling asleep, with hormonal changes like menopause playing a major role. Notably, 17% of women in India have taken sick leave due to sleep-related issues, compared to 12% of men.

The survey paints a stark picture: while awareness of sleep’s importance is growing, action lags behind. Although half of the respondents indicated they would seek help when facing sleep problems, a substantial number still delay or avoid addressing the issue.

ResMed’s study serves as a wake-up call to individuals, employers, and policymakers: poor sleep isn’t just a personal health issue—it’s a national productivity concern. Addressing it will require both cultural shifts and systemic support for better sleep hygiene across all levels of society.