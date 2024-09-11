67% of students are aiming for entrepreneurship

The survey uncovered a diverse timeline for these entrepreneurial ambitions. A notable 14% of students plan to embark on their entrepreneurial journey immediately after graduation, showcasing a readiness to dive into the business world. Meanwhile, 23% of respondents aim to start their own venture within 2-3 years after graduation, possibly seeking to gain some industry experience first. The largest group, comprising 29% of the students, envisions launching their business 5-10 years after graduation, allowing time for career development and resource accumulation. The remaining 33% of respondents currently have no plans for entrepreneurship

Bengaluru: HirePro, an AI-powered recruitment automation firm revealed that 67% of students expressing their intention to start their own business within 10 years of graduation.

The survey uncovered a diverse timeline for these entrepreneurial ambitions. A notable 14% of students plan to embark on their entrepreneurial journey immediately after graduation, showcasing a readiness to dive into the business world. Meanwhile, 23% of respondents aim to start their own venture within 2-3 years after graduation, possibly seeking to gain some industry experience first. The largest group, comprising 29% of the students, envisions launching their business 5-10 years after graduation, allowing time for career development and resource accumulation. The remaining 33% of respondents currently have no plans for entrepreneurship.

Particularly strong entrepreneurial spirit was observed among students from Tier 1 and metro-based institutions, indicating a growing trend in urban educational centers.

The study also raises important questions about the readiness of educational institutions and corporations to adapt to this changing mindset. As more students aspire to chart their own destiny, there’s a growing need for curriculum changes and corporate strategies that can nurture and support these entrepreneurial ambitions.

The survey underscores the evolving landscape of career aspirations among Indian students and the potential impact on the job market and economy in the coming years.