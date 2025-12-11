Tata Motors leads the way with innovative, sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions at EXCON 2025

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, unveiled a diverse portfolio of advanced solutions at EXCON 2025, South Asia’s premier construction equipment exhibition, to support the nation’s rapidly expanding infrastructure and construction sector. Reflecting its theme, ‘Productivity Unleashed’, the company introduces heavy-duty, future-ready vehicles designed to enhance operational efficiency and fleet profitability. Leading the launches is the Prima 3540.K AutoShift – Tata Motors’ most powerful tipper, engineered for deep mining applications – alongside the all-electric Prima E.28K, and the Signa 2820.TK CNG, India’s first factory-fitted CNG tipper. Complementing these is a comprehensive display of aggregates, including industrial engines, axles, and gensets, reinforcing Tata Motors’ commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Launching the commercial vehicles at EXCON 2025, Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Vice President & Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors Ltd., said, “EXCON remains a pivotal platform for Tata Motors to showcase the engineering advancements and customer-focused solutions we are bringing to support India’s growing construction and mining landscape. As infrastructure activity accelerates across the country, customers seek reliable, high-productivity offerings that enhance operational efficiency and profitability. With the introduction of the flagship Prima 3540.K, we are proud to mark our entry into the deep-mining segment with a purpose-built solution engineered for the most demanding conditions. Furthering our commitment to sustainable mobility, we are excited to also launch the Prima E.28K, our first all-electric tipper, designed to deliver zero-emission performance without compromising on power or productivity.”

Tata Motors also unveiled its wide range of aggregates, backed by robust engineering and rigorous validation. Designed for reliable, long-lasting performance, these aggregates support a broad spectrum of applications across the construction and infrastructure sectors.

Unveiling the Aggregates portfolio, Mr. Vikram Agrawal, Head – Spares and Non-Vehicular Business, Tata Motors Ltd, said, “Our aggregate offerings at EXCON 2025 reflects Tata Motors’ commitment to delivering rugged, reliable and customer-centric solutions that support uninterrupted operations in the construction and infrastructure segments. With the introduction of our new 15 kVA and 35 kVA gensets and an expanded range of CEV BS V industrial engines, we are strengthening our focus on performance, uptime and operating efficiency. We will continue to enhance our portfolio with offerings that keep our customers’ operations efficient, productive and future-ready.”

Tata Motors’ Exhibits

Commercial Vehicles

· Tata Prima 3540.K AutoShift: Powered by Cummins 8.5L engine, delivers 375hp and 1800Nm torque for deep-mining operations with superior fuel efficiency and reliability. Its 12-speed AMT ensures seamless performance, complemented by a premium cabin and advanced safety features for demanding heavy-haulage applications

· Prima E.28K: 28-tonne battery-electric tipper, built for high-uptime, zero-emission applications across shallow mining, mineral movement, bulk cargo movement, port application

· Signa 2820.TK CNG: India’s first factory-fitted CNG tipper in the 28-tonne category, delivering lower TCO and higher profitability, ideal for sustainable construction operations

· Signa 4832.TK: Country’s first 48-tonne, 5-axle tipper equipped with a 32m³ load body designed for coal movement, enabling highest payload per trip

· Prima 3532.TK: Offering 26m³ - the most voluminous load body in the segment – the Prima 3532.TK is ideal for construction aggregates surface transportation

· Prima E.55S: Battery-electric prime mover engineered to decarbonise logistics operations. Offers range up to 350 km with integrated 3 speed e-axle with traction motor, delivering best in class grade-ability and performance

Aggregates and Gensets

· Tata Motors Gensets: Featuring the newly-introduced 15 kVA and 35 kVA gensets built on efficient engines, along with the proven 125 kVA offering for varied applications

· Tata Motors Industrial Engines: CEV BS V-compliant engine designed for backhoe loaders, self-loading concrete mixers and other construction equipment

· Tata Motors Live Axles: Engineered for durability, high load-bearing capability and reliable performance across demanding duty cycles

· Tata Motors Trailer Axles and Components: A robust range including trailer axles, after-treatment and urea systems for seamless integration with prime movers

Tata Motors commercial vehicles are supported by a robust suite of value-added services under the Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative, offering comprehensive lifecycle management to maximise customer uptime and efficiency. This is further strengthened by Fleet Edge, Tata Motors’ next-generation digital platform that enables smarter fleet management, improved uptime and lower total cost of ownership, backed by 24x7 assistance through India’s widest service network.