‘A degree is not the whole story’

For many students, the path from education to employment is no longer simple or predictable. A degree remains important, but it is now only one part of a much larger picture. Employers increasingly look for students who can communicate clearly, adapt to new situations, work well with others, and show practical understanding of how professional spaces function.

This shift has made skill development, confidence, and career guidance more important than before. Many students work hard academically, yet still feel uncertain about interviews, resumes, workplace expectations, and long-term planning.

In an interview,Sashi Gundala, Director of OperationsatAspiring Leaders India Foundation, speaks about what students are facing today and how institutions can respond.

What are students most

worried about when they think about their future?

Many students are full of ambition. They want stability, dignity, and meaningful progress in life. What worries them is not a lack of goals, but uncertainty about the path ahead. A student may complete a degree and still feel unsure about what comes next. Questions such as how to face an interview, how to prepare a resume, or how to speak confidently about one’s strengths often cause stress.

Why has skill development become so important?

The employment landscape has changed. Academic learning continues to matter, but employers also expect students to apply knowledge in practical settings. They want communication, teamwork, problem-solving, adaptability, and willingness to learn. Students are beginning to understand that marks alone do not always translate into readiness for the workplace.

Which skills matter most for students today?

Communication iscentral. A student may know a subject well, but if ideas cannot be expressed clearly, that ability may not be recognised. Teamwork, critical thinking, leadership, time management, and adaptability are also essential. These are not just workplace skills; they help students in classrooms, internships, projects, and daily interactions.

Why do many students still feel underprepared?

One reason is that formal education often focuses heavily on syllabus completion and examinations. Students learn concepts, but they may not get enough opportunities to apply them through presentations, discussions, real projects, or workplace simulations. Another major gap is career guidance. Many students do not know how different professions work, what employers expect, or how early preparation can shape better outcomes later.

How does English affect confidence and opportunity?

For many students, English is tied closely to self-confidence. It influences interviews, presentations, resumes, and workplace communication. Because of this, students may begin to feel that language ability determines how they are judged, even when they are capable in other ways. English should be seen as a skill that improves through steady use. The aim should not be perfection, but clarity, confidence, and comfort in expression.

What kind of support helps students improve these skills?

Students improve when they are given repeated opportunities to practise in safe and supportive environments. Group discussions, peer learning, presentations, mentoring sessions, and mock interviews all make a real difference. Confidence rarely comes all at once. It grows through regular participation. When students fear judgment, they often remain silent. When they feel supported, they begin to engage and improve.

Are students thinking differently about careers today?

Yes, many students are beginning to see that careers are not always linear. They now value internships, practical projects, certifications, and portfolios alongside academic qualifications. Increasingly, students are asking not just what degree they should earn, but what they can build, demonstrate, and improve while studying.

What should institutions do better?

Institutions need to make career readiness part of education itself rather than treating it as an extra step at the end. That means building in communication practice, project-based learning, mentoring, internships, and stronger career guidance from an earlier stage. Students need preparation not only for exams, but also for professional life.

What is the main message for students?

A degree still matters, but it is not the complete story. Students also need confidence, communication, practical exposure, and a willingness to keep learning. With the right guidance and opportunities, ambition can become meaningful progress.