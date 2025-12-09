A Grade 5 student AUTHORS mystery novel

India’s growing landscape of young talent continues to flourish, with children increasingly stepping into spheres once reserved for much older creators. Whether in innovation challenges, tech competitions, or storytelling platforms, schools across the country are witnessing a steady rise in student-led creativity. Among these emerging voices is 11-year-old Arjun Nair, a Grade 5C student at Gopi Birla Memorial School, Mumbai, who has written and published his first mystery novel titled “The Missing Trophy.”

Arjun’s debut story revolves around the disappearance of a football trophy during a major FIFA Championship event. A group of schoolchildren turn detectives, piecing together clues and navigating unexpected twists to uncover the truth. With chapter titles like “Goal!!!”, “The Most Unexpected Things,” and “The Interrogation,” the book blends suspense with themes familiar to young readers—teamwork, perseverance, and curiosity.

The novel was published through BriBooks, an online platform that guides children through writing and publishing. For Arjun, the experience was both a creative adventure and an early introduction to the discipline required in writing a full-length story.

In an exclusive interview, Arjun discusses his inspiration, challenges, and what he hopes other young readers take away from his book.

What inspired you to write “The Missing Trophy,” and how did the mystery idea take shape?

“I love mystery stories. I always wondered if I could write one myself for kids my age. The idea came from something real—the FIFA World Cup trophy was stolen twice in the early 1900s. One time it was found, but the second time it never was, and the thief was never caught. That unsolved mystery fascinated me. So, I imagined something similar happening and created my own story around it.”

Which character in your book do you relate to the most, and why?

“I don’t relate to any single character completely, but I feel close to the detective-like thinking the boys in the story have. I enjoy solving puzzles and mysteries the way they do.”

What was the most challenging part of writing your first book, and how did you deal with it?

“Writing the climax was definitely the hardest part. I had to decide who the criminal would be and make sure everything connected properly. After working really hard, something terrible happened—my entire manuscript got deleted. I felt like giving up. I didn’t write anything for weeks. But after some time, I told myself I should try again. I started rewriting from the beginning, and now when I look at the finished book, I feel all that effort was worth it.”

4How did you feel when you finally saw your book published and available to readers everywhere?

“I was thrilled. Seeing my book out there was a bigger success than I ever imagined. So many people appreciated it—every second person I met encouraged me. That felt amazing.”

5) What message do you hope children your age take away from your story?

“My message is simple: your age doesn’t decide what you can achieve. You can do something meaningful even when you’re young. You don’t need to solve a huge mystery or recover a trophy. Even studying and learning can make you useful to your country. You just need to try your best.”

Arjun’s achievement adds to a growing trend of young learners expressing themselves through literature at an early age. His dedication—especially his decision to start over after losing his entire manuscript—reflects resilience often seen in seasoned writers. For teachers and families, his journey serves as a reminder of what children can accomplish with encouragement, creativity, and the freedom to explore ideas. As more platforms emerge supporting young authors, stories like Arjun’s highlight the expanding opportunities available to children who want to turn their imagination into something real and share it with the world.