Poetry collection ‘Merina O Merina; to be released on Feb 1

Hyderabad: A literary evening celebrating the release of Merina O Merina, a new Telugu poetry collection by noted poet Vallabha Charya, will be held on Sunday at 6 pm at Ravindra Bharati. Organisers issued a statement on Tuesday inviting literature enthusiasts, students, and cultural patrons to attend and engage with the vision of the poet.

The event will be presided over by Chintapatla Sudarshan, a poet and literary critic known for his contributions to Telugu literature. The book will be formally unveiled by Ambati Surendra Raju, an acclaimed senior journalist, poet, and painter. The gathering promises to be a significant addition to the vibrant cultural and poetic landscape of the city.