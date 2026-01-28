Medaram Jatara Begins Amid Tight Security and Massive Turnout

The Medaram Sammakka–Saralamma Maha Jatara, Asia’s largest tribal festival and a powerful symbol of tribal pride and tradition, began on Wednesday with grand religious ceremonies in Telangana’s Mulugu district. The four-day festival will continue until January 31, with the state government estimating that around three crore devotees will attend from Telangana and neighbouring states, including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Spiritual rituals commenced around 6 pm on the first day, marking the formal start of the Jatara. Saralamma was ceremonially brought from Kannepalli to the altar at Medaram, while Govindarajulu from Kondai and Pagididdaraju from Punugondla were also installed at their respective altars. The festival is set to reach its peak on Thursday evening, when Mother Sammakka is scheduled to arrive from Chilakalagutta in the form of a vermilion casket.

Although the official inauguration took place on Wednesday, the Medaram area has been witnessing heavy crowds for over a week. Thousands of devotees have been taking holy dips in the Jampanna stream and offering prayers. On Wednesday morning, the influx of vehicles led to traffic congestion stretching nearly four kilometres, prompting police intervention to regulate movement.

Treating the event as a matter of prestige, the Telangana government has made extensive arrangements. A total of 42,027 personnel from 21 departments have been deployed. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation is operating 4,000 special buses, while 42 parking areas spread across 1,418 acres have been set up. The fairgrounds have been divided into eight administrative zones and 42 sectors for effective monitoring.

On January 30 and 31, devotees are expected to offer large quantities of jaggery—symbolising gold—as part of their vows. The grand festival will conclude on January 31 at 6 pm, when the deities are ceremonially returned to the forest.