A session on R&D funding opportunities organised

'The most universal advice on writing a successful grant proposal is to present a well-written, focused solution to a problem in a logical progression', said Dr Prasada Raju, Former Scientist, Department of Science and Technology. He interacted with faculty on 'Finding opportunities for extramural R&D and Formulation of Effective Proposal' at GITAM (Deemed to be University), Hyderabad on Tuesday.

He explained a length about the research funding opportunities in India, how to write an effective research proposal and the tips for submission of proposals etc. He made it clear that the quality of the proposal is more important than the budget.

Dr Prasad Raju suggested some of the key points that explain how the objectives are proposed to be achieved; highlight novel/unique aspects of the proposal; problems to be addressed be sufficiently challenging; bring out expected achievements, new hypothesis; specify timelines for the accomplishment of objectives and list key technical milestones.

He also listed out the important funding opportunities like Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and other funding agencies like, DARE, ICAR, DAE, DRDO, MoES, MEITY, MoEF, MoFPI, DDWS, CPRI, ISRO, AICTE, CSIR, UGC etc.

He suggested the summary that, Brief background/ introduction, relevance, What is proposed to be done, How it is intended to implement, What is the expected outcome and List unique keywords (5 to 6). He cautioned that the project proposal should be specific and avoid generalities.