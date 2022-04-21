Admissions to integrated PG course

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) inviting online application forms for admissions to various courses. The admissions to the courses will be through Common University Entrance Test (CUET- 2022), being introduced for admission into all Undergraduate Programmes in all Central Universities for the academic session 2022-23 under the Ministry of Education, (MoE) through National Testing Agency.

While the application for the CUET (UG) programmes is already live, by NTA. The information regarding the same will be available on the NTA website https://nta.ac.in and https://acad.uohyd.ac.in shortly. CUET information bulletin for the various exams conducted by NTA is available at https://cuet. samarth.ac.in. The CUET -2022 will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India.

The link to apply for CUET (UG)/Integrated PG admissions: https://cuet. samarth.ac.in/.