Aim to boost research and skills in critical minerals

Mahindra University and the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a long-term partnership in research, education, training, and innovation, with a strong focus on Critical Minerals, sustainable mining, and advanced industrial processes. The collaboration seeks to strengthen India’s capabilities in the exploration and processing of Critical Minerals—an area of growing national importance—by leveraging Mahindra University’s interdisciplinary academic approach and IIT Hyderabad’s robust research ecosystem.

The partnership will span key domains such as iron ore beneficiation, coal and mineral processing, ironmaking and steelmaking, mining waste utilisation for infrastructure, extraction of critical and rare earth minerals, and process modelling and simulation. In addition to conventional mining research, the MoU covers emerging areas including AI and data analytics in mining, Mining 4.0, autonomous systems such as drones and self-driving vehicles, and incubation support for start-ups and innovators. These initiatives aim to translate advanced research into scalable technologies while developing a highly skilled workforce for India’s mineral and manufacturing sectors.

Under the agreement, Mahindra University will function as a SPOKE Institute for a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at IIT Hyderabad, enabling structured collaboration among faculty, researchers, and students from both institutions. The partnership will be operationalised through joint research projects, faculty and student exchanges, and shared access to laboratories and academic infrastructure. The Ministry of Mines, Government of India, has recognised seven institutes—four IITs and three R&D laboratories—as Centres of Excellence under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), with IIT Hyderabad being one of the four IITs.

This recognition is a key step toward fulfilling NCMM’s objective of advancing research and technology development in Critical Minerals. Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor, Mahindra University, said the collaboration directly addresses national priorities under India’s Critical Mineral mission and promotes sustainable, indigenous technological solutions through research-led education.

Prof. B. S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said India’s transition toward self-reliance in Critical Minerals and resource-efficient industrial processes requires sustained academic collaboration. He noted that the partnership would expand IITH’s research and training ecosystem, fostering multidisciplinary engagement and translating scientific knowledge into real-world technologies and skilled manpower.

The MoU places strong emphasis on capacity building and skill development. Planned initiatives include specialised training programmes for mining professionals, elective and certificate courses in the Critical Minerals sector, a proposed master’s programme in minerals and coal processing, and short-duration programmes for working professionals.

The collaboration also envisages seed funding and incubation support for start-ups and MSMEs, along with engagement with venture capital firms to aid commercialisation of research outcomes. Designed as a long-term engagement governed by the academic frameworks of both institutions, the partnership aims to advance knowledge, nurture skilled professionals, and support Atmanirbhar Bharat by strengthening India’s leadership in Critical Minerals and sustainable industrial technologies.