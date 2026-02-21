Aim to build AI-ready management leaders

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has announced a partnership with OpenAI to promote effective and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) among its students, faculty and staff. The collaboration aims to create a comprehensive AI ecosystem on campus, integrating teaching, research, innovation and industry engagement within management education.

Under the partnership, IIMA will undertake a campus-wide deployment of ChatGPT Edu across its degree and executive education programmes. The initiative is designed to prepare students for an AI-driven workplace by equipping them with the skills to apply AI responsibly in enterprise decision-making and organisational transformation.

The collaboration will extend across key management disciplines, including strategy, operations, finance, marketing, entrepreneurship and public policy. In addition to student training, the partnership will support faculty members through AI-enabled teaching and evaluation frameworks, and facilitate the integration of generative AI into case-based pedagogy and classroom workflows.

The institute also plans to strengthen its innovation ecosystem by promoting industry partnerships, sponsored research and startup incubation linked to AI applications.

Training sessions, hands-on projects and industry-oriented initiatives will form part of the capability-building efforts.

IIMA Director Prof. Bharat Bhasker said the partnership reflects the institute’s commitment to aligning management education with emerging technological shifts and preparing an AI-ready workforce grounded in responsible and informed use

of technology.