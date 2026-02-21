‘Haryana govt transformed ‘red tape’ into red carpet’

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Friday said the state government has replaced “red tape” with a welcoming “red carpet” to transform the state into one of India’s most trusted investment destinations.

Policy clarity, strong infrastructure and reform-driven governance have significantly boosted investor confidence, attracted record investments and accelerated employment generation across the state, he said in his customary address on the first day of the Budget session of the assembly in the state capital.

Donning the traditional dress of West Bengal, Governor Ghosh began his speech by saying Vande Mataram is the “call of India’s soul”. He said the essence of Vande Mataram was “ingrained” in the culture and folk songs.

Speaking about the Business Reforms Action Plan ranking released by the government of India in November last, he said the state secured ‘Top Achiever’ status with an impressive score of 99.50 per cent, implementing 400 difficult reforms.

The Governor highlighted that Haryana is now firmly positioned as a preferred hub for global and domestic investors.

“With its investor-friendly policies, Haryana is gradually emerging as a trusted investment destination. The state’s strategic location, strong infrastructure and public policy clarity have strengthened investor confidence. By adopting ease-of-doing business as a core work culture, the government has succeeded in attracting new investments and generating more employment opportunities.”

Governor Ghosh said that in this new era, Haryana is emerging as a preferred destination for investors.

He added that as global supply chains continue to evolve, the state’s NCR region is developing into a major logistics hub.

“In 2023-24, the state’s total exports touched a historic figure of Rs 2.75 lakh crore,” he said.

“Further, in 2024-25 our merchandise exports from the state touched a historic figure of Rs 161,707 crore, registering a robust growth of over 10.62 per cent from the previous year.”

The Governor said Haryana’s progress goes beyond rankings.

“This august House has made history by passing the Jan Vishwas Bill, 2025, decriminalising 164 provisions across 42 state Acts on December 22, 2025, reposing trust in our entrepreneurs.”

He said the state government has created a strong ecosystem for ease-of-doing business by removing outdated rules and complex procedures that delayed certifications, licences and approvals. He said the auto change of land use (CLU) approvals, simplified documentation and self-certification for fire non-objection certificates have made processes easier.