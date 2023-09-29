Aim to equip students, faculty with invaluable systems knowledge

Vehant Technologies, an AI / ML-based security screening solutions provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur (IIT-Jodhpur) to promote Industry-Academia Collaboration and work jointly on research-based projects.



The partnership shall sponsor up to five students enrolled in the M.Tech program in 2023–2024. The organization additionally intends to sponsor PhD research and development in AI and ML, faculty consulting projects, and research projects. The student selection process has begun, and the project work will begin today ie September 29, 2023. Researchers from Vehant and IIT Jodhpur will work together to develop enhanced applications of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in the security screening services provided by the company. Vehant Technologies is among the leading providers of AI and ML-based security screening solutions, including Premise Security, Smart and Safe City, Enterprise Analytics Solutions, and Surveillance across all industries, including Government, Railways, Airports, and corporations.

Prof Surajit Banerjee, Dean (IR, AR & CR), IIT Jodhpur, said, “We are thrilled to embark on this transformative partnership with Vehant. Our joint efforts will harness the power of AI and ML to ensure safe environments for all. Through collaborative projects and knowledge sharing, we aim to equip our students and faculty with invaluable systems knowledge. This collaboration represents a significant step towards achieving these goals.”

Dr Balakrishnan, Research Consultant at Vehant Technologies and Honorary Professor, at IIT Delhi, said, “In my academic career spanning more than three decades, I have seen very few successful academia-industry collaborations. To start with, most of our academicians do not have any industry experience, and similarly, most of the industry personnel, even in their R&D divisions, have never spent time in academics. Typically, the sponsoring industry looks for R&D support in their ongoing projects, which are often severely time-consuming, whereas academics have their time cycles based on semesters and curriculum commitments.

I feel it is possible to address these issues where both sides feel a mutual benefit from the program, and this can happen when the industry sponsors M.Tech. students in an academic Institution.