Aiming to strengthen STEM education among school students

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has partnered with the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) to enhance STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education in schools.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed, aims to strengthen STEM education among school students and provide professional development opportunities for teachers. “As part of the collaboration, KV students and teachers will participate in various STEM activities organised by the Office of Academic Outreach and New Initiatives at IIT Delhi. This will provide the students exposure to scientific concepts in a fun and engaging manner, and allow them to see real-world applications of the concepts they read in textbooks,” IIT Delhi said, in a statement.

In addition, faculty and students from IIT Delhi will conduct outreach sessions in KV schools, aiming to inspire young minds to pursue careers in STEM. The training will cover the use of emerging technological tools, advancements in STEM, and innovative teaching methodologies.

“These sessions will empower KV educators with innovative teaching methodologies and the latest advancements in STEM education to enhance classroom learning,” the statement said. The MoU also encourages participation of students for KV school in Delhi-NCR in the Sci Tech Spins (STS) Lecture Series, organised by the Office of Academic Outreach and New Initiatives, IIT Delhi.

STS successfully completed eight sessions at IITD this year, engaging school students (classes 9 to 12) from various institutions across Delhi NCR, with a special focus on participants from government schools, particularly from KVs. Approximately 3,000 students from KVs participated in this popular series in 2025.

The MoU also establishes a structured feedback mechanism to assess the impact of these programmes. IIT Delhi will collect insights from students and teachers to refine and improve the programme’s structure, which emerges from IITD’s constant striving to improve.

“This partnership marks a crucial step in IIT Delhi’s efforts to raise curiosity among learners at an early age and equip them better for STEM subjects. While working alongside KV teachers, this initiative aims to build upon their strong foundation, addressing emerging needs in modern teaching approaches to further enhance classroom learning,” the statement said.