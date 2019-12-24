Alumni get anchor, torpedo for Hyderabad Public School

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, is now a proud owner of an anchor and a heavyweight torpedo of the Indian Navy.



The prized possession is the fulfilment of a "long-standing desire" of the school to acquire a symbolic tri-service presence. The school already has an Army tank and an aircraft from the IAF on display.

The anchor and torpedo establish a presence for the Navy. Exhibiting of decommissioned assets from the Army, Navy and the Air Force would play a vital role in motivating studentsm said HPS-Begumpet principal Skand Bali.

The anchor, weighing almost 1.5 tonnes, arrived from Mumbai, home to the Western Fleet while the torpedo arrived from Visakhapatnam, headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command. At present, installation work is in progress and will be available for display soon.

The alumni from the HPS Batch of 1994 coordinated with the Navy to permanently allocate these items for the display at the school. The batch is celebrating its silver jubilee of passing out from the school.