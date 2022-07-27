An event to assist students who wish to study abroad
The event will focus on mentoring students around various important aspects pertaining to studying abroad. It will be held at Park Hyatt in Hyderabad today at 6 PM
Hyderabad: Study Group is set to organise an event in partnership with Florida Atlantic University (FAU). The event will focus on mentoring students around various important aspects pertaining to studying abroad. Students who attend the event will have an opportunity to meet their peers and classmates, and learn about the admission process.
The event will also provide students with rich insights and engaging sessions that will enable them to become attuned with studying at a reputed university.
