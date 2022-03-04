Ayurvedic medicine more effective in diabetes management: Study

In a recent study conducted by Chitkara University, it was found that Ayurvedic medicine is highly effective in treating diabetes and is a better treatment option.

The research, published in the latest edition of Serbian Journal of Experimental and Clinical Research, revealed that Ayurvedic medicine would not just reduce diabetes but also repair the damaged cells in the body. Universally, it is considered very difficult to control diabetes.

Due to this reason, people are very particular about their chosen treatment method. Hence, there is less research on Ayurvedic medicines used for treating diabetes, so its effectiveness is also less known.

Researcher Dr. Ravinder Singh, Dr. Thakur Gurjeet Singh, and their team from Chitkara College of Pharmacy, Chitkara University, Punjab, conducted Phase IV clinical trials on a study group of 100 diabetic patients. The patients were divided into two groups,and double-blind trials were conducted for the study.