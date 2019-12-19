Bengaluru: 14 underprivileged children take flight of fantasy

Bengaluru: Bangalore North Round Table 25 (BNRT 25) & Bangalore North Ladies Circle 14 (LC 14), have put a smile on the faces of 14 kids from the underprivileged background by turning their dreams of flying in an aeroplane into reality. These 14 children were from Government Higher Primary School, Kammasandra, one of the Round Table India constructed schools in Bangalore, along with a teacher were taken for a round trip educational tour to Mumbai.



These kids from Standard VI and VII were selected based on their academics, 100 per cent attendance, performance in sports and extra co-curricular activities.

Their schedule in Mumbai included: breakfast at Chowpatty, visit to the famous Juhu Beach, lunch with Farhan Akhtar at the shoot of his latest movie, visit to the Gateway of India, ferry ride and a drive back via the Bandra–Worli Sea Link.

The kids were excited that they would be going to the sets of a film shoot, but little did they know that they were going to be treated with so much royalty. Right from when the cars reached the sets , Farhan Akhtar's team was there to receive them, they were shown around and finally they were part of the cheering crowd for his upcoming film. The kids were starstruck , when the hero walked up to them after a shot , sat with them and spoke to them . Their happiness knew no bounds , they were really cheering for him and went back from the sets with autographed caps and a dream to become someone big!

Kanchana, one of the students who were part of the tour said, "I felt like I was dreaming while travelling in the aircraft. I was up in the air and the world was below me. Seeing the clouds from the window was so amazing."

Another student M Ranjan said, "I cannot believe all this. This is the first time I am going on a plane .I have never visited the airport or seen an aeroplane from so close. Boarding an aeroplane was like a dream come true. Also meeting Farhan Akhtar was amazing."

Commenting on the initiative, Bangalore North Ladies Circle 14 (LC14) Chairperson Shruti Rao said, "The initiative was conducted to inspire the children from weaker sections to study harder and earn a better life. Children are our future and Round Table India takes immense pride in being able to contribute and shape their dreams of flying via this unique initiative that gives kids the opportunity to experience the joy of flying for the very first time. The trip not only gave them a taste of independence, but also empowered them to dream big, which is an important lesson for children at this age."

Raj Kiran, Chairman, Bangalore North Round Table 25 (BNRT 25) said, "We believe that education is the fundamental right of every human being. Education, when used effectively along with intelligence, has the power to ignite the world and certainly make it a better place to live. The best way to teach is through practical learning methods and this is what we have tried to achieve through Flights of Fantasy. We truly believe that these experiences are not just educational but also critical for the overall personality development of children."