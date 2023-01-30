Boost your career in vocational courses





Vocational training is important as they provide the perfect skills and experience required for a profession. It will help you find high-paying jobs as well and will increase your work efficiency. It is more of practical training that takes place outside a formal education institution.

These courses are certificate courses or just say diploma courses or apprenticeships. In Germany, this training is called 'Ausbildung' which allows European or Non-European to study and work in the country.

There are more than 5,00,000 open positions each year. Many positions remain unfilled each year, especially in the area of nursing, hospital supporting staff and other services in old age homes. So foreigners do have very good chances in getting a position. To fill these numbers German institutes are paying around 1,100 Euros (Rs 93,500) – 1,500 Euros (Rs 1,25,700) per month to the students who want to do these vocational courses in Germany.

Germany is one such country that provides plenty of vocational training courses. It provides dual vocational training where you can acquire skills by working on jobs and gaining practical experience.

Recently, External Affairs Minister Shri S Jaishankar and German External Minister Ms. Annalena Baerbock made a mobility agreement to ease the Work Visa to work in Germany. Another skilled Immigration act was enacted in 2020 under which Germany is on a hunt for vocational trainees. Initially, students need to spend a few weeks learning theoretical knowledge and a company is then assigned to them to acquire practical knowledge and gain experience.

(The author is the CEO Yes Germany)