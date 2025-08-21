Cambridge exam results highlight rising demand for international education

The results of the Cambridge June 2025 exam series underscore a growing global trend: more students and families are turning toward international education to prepare for a rapidly changing world. Cambridge International released results to more than 680,000 students worldwide this August, reflecting a 9% increase compared with 2024. Globally, exam entries rose to nearly 1.7 million, a 7% year-on-year rise.

In India, the demand for international curricula is also climbing steadily. Over 4,600 students across 252 schools received their Cambridge IGCSE and O Level results this June, with exam entries rising 7% compared to last year. Subjects such as English, mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology remain most popular, pointing to a sustained interest in core disciplines. At the Cambridge International AS & A Level, more than 5,300 Indian students sat for over 12,900 entries, a 3% increase on 2024. Mathematics, physics, business, economics, and chemistry topped the list of chosen subjects.

The data suggests that Indian families increasingly value qualifications with global recognition, opening doors to universities both in India and abroad. At the same time, international curricula are viewed as fostering adaptability, critical thinking, and cross-cultural understanding — skills considered essential as technology, climate change, and global interdependence reshape societies. Globally, the popularity of subjects such as Cambridge International A Level Global Perspectives, which grew 17% in entries this year, highlights a shift toward education that develops critical inquiry and awareness of worldwide challenges.

With over 5,500 schools in 149 countries participating in the June 2025 exam series, the steady rise in entries indicates a strong, continuing demand for international qualifications that balance academic rigor with skills for global citizenship.