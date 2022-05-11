Career in Furniture Industry

Wood accounts for nearly 65 per cent of all furniture produced in India. The popularity of traditional furniture has increased interest in wood furniture manufacturing in India. People have begun to use wood for outfitting pantries, decorating, and other purposes in recent years, which has increased the use of wooden products in the home.

Aside from that, demand for designed wood furniture is increasing in major metropolitan areas such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and others. The reason for this is the growing popularity of ready-to-assemble home furnishings in these urban areas. The availability of designed wood furniture via various conveyance channels makes it easier for clients to purchase furniture items.

Future prospects in various industry verticals

The furniture industry has significant growth potential in the near future. You can look at the following career verticals available in the industry, which are steadily gaining popularity.

♦ Furniture Designer

♦ Product Manager

♦ Logistics and Warehouse Manager

♦ Sales Manager and Team

♦ Human Resources

There are various graduation courses offered by prestigious individual organizations across the country to prepare you for all unique industry positions.

Key competencies criteria

The following are the skills you must have.

♦ A keen eye for distinctive and valuable patterns

♦ Sketching abilities

♦ Improved comprehension of floor plans, available space, and furniture layouts

♦ Creative temperament

♦ Understanding of the industry production system

♦ Thorough understanding of 3-dimensional design software

A career in the furniture industry is the viable opportunity of the decade

The furniture industry requires a balance of strategy, craftsmanship, and style. It wasn't long ago that a career in the furniture industry was only a legend in India; now, driving furniture organisations post over 500 positions each day on various job portals.

This sharp rise in positions confirms the unorganised and organised furniture markets' rapid growth potential in the foreseeable future. There are numerous job opportunities available in various fields today, including the furniture industry. Designer, sales manager, product manager, and other positions in furniture firms have seen a significant increase in recent years. As a result, the furniture industry offers promising career opportunities.

Statistics and numbers to consider when deciding on a career in the industry:

♦ The Indian domestic furniture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.91 percent between 2020 and 2024, while the global furniture market is valued at $1.1 trillion.

♦ The Government of India's Make in India initiative aims to increase the manufacturing sector's share of the country's GDP to 25% by 2025. Furthermore, in August 2019, the government permitted 100 percent FDI in contract manufacturing via the automatic route, further encouraging the sector's growth.

♦ The country's furniture market is expected to expand rapidly as a result of rising disposable income, an expanding working class, and an increasing number of metropolitan families.

♦ India was indeed the biggest furniture importer in 2004-05, accounting for 17% of global furniture imports. During this time, 10,476 importers shipped furniture to India.

In a world that is constantly changing, stay up to date on the latest trends and plans for people's furniture needs. The utility and appearance of a design are crucial in creating a captivating and one-of-a-kind design.

The Indian furniture industry has enormous potential and is growing rapidly. Try not to waste any time in becoming a valuable part of a massive developing sector.

(The author is the Founder and CEO-Saraf Furniture)