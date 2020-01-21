Chennai: Students exhibit their talents

Chennai: The Saveetha Transdisciplinary Annual Research (STAR) Summit was held at Saveetha Dental College and Hospital in Chennai to showcase the research on latest inventions, innovations and implementation of advances in basic medical sciences and dentistry. This platform is provided with utmost desire to enlighten and encourage the undergraduate and post-graduate students to display and exhibit their mind's work in the field of research.

Around 650 students presented 1856 research posters over the 4-day extravaganza, which was graced by eminent chief guests who were extremely impressed not only by the magnitude but also the high standard of the projects undertaken by the students. Projects in various aspects of science including epidemiology, molecular biology, genetics, bioinformatics, nanotechnology, material sciences were undertaken and presented as in vitro studies, animal studies, systematic reviews, clinical trials and patents as well.



Staff and students from various colleges visited this event and congratulated the institution for this path breaking initiative, which is in its 7th successful edition this year! The chief guests included, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Varshney, Advisor, Head of International Division of Bilateral Co-operation, Govt., of India, Dr Swapna Koppikar, Head, Professional Oral Care Asia Pacific Colgate Palmolive Company, Dr. Krishnarao Appasani, Vice chairman and CEO, Science city, Andhra Pradesh and Dr S M Balaji, Chairman, Balaji Dental and Craniofacial Hospital, Chennai.