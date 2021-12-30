Chitkara University at 2nd

Chandigarh: Chitkara University, Punjab, has secured the 2nd rank in the prestigious Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements 2021 (ARIIA 2021) released by Ministry of Education, Government of India.

ARIIA is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to systematically rank all major higher educational institutions (HEIs) in India on indicators related to Innovation, start-up and Entrepreneurship Development amongst students and faculty. This year 1438 institutions (including all IITs, NITs, IISc, etc.) participated as compared to 674 Higher Education Institutes during the 2nd edition of ARIIA (ARIIA-2021) last year.

It evaluates institutions on parameters such as- academic courses offered by the institute on innovation, IPR and start-up; activities to promote and support innovation & start-up in the campus; pre-incubation and incubation infrastructures & facilities available in campus; successful innovation and start-ups emerged from campus; investment, collaboration and partnerships with ecosystem enablers; research outputs; publications and intellectual properties generated; and technology transfer and commercialization efforts.