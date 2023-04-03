Converting passive screen time to active for effective learning

Parenting has always been wonderful, but never easy! With changing times, lifestyles, and needs, parenting has become much more demanding than it used to be 20 years ago. The widespread adoption of smartphones and the rise of digital media have introduced a new wrinkle to the challenges of parenthood. One of the most discussed—and debated—topics among parents today is screen time. How much is too much? And what impact will screens have on children's development? The screen time angst seems to embody all modern parenting anxieties rolled into one, with concerns around everything from educational value to mental health. According to a recently conducted survey in India, about 34 per cent of the children in the age group of 6–16 reported more than 8 hours of screen time each day, while 14 per cent reported more than 12 hours of screen time each day.





Evidently. screens have become an undeniable part of children's lives. While parents teach their children about safety in the offline world and put in the best possible efforts to protect them from any danger, they also need to monitor their online activities to ensure that children are safe while using the internet. Parents need to understand the risk factors and set a few healthy boundaries for screen time that will benefit their children in the long run. While we cannot completely eliminate technology from our lives, it is important to make responsible choices and adopt solutions accordingly.

Addressing the need

With the increasing dependency on digital media, it is advised that parents monitor their child's screen usage to ensure that the subject they are focusing on is both age-appropriate and curated. Children indulge in watching television or binge-watching online content mindlessly, where they play the role of mere spectators without having to offer anything or involve themselves in any activity. This kind of passive screen time has more negative effects on a child's creativity and overall development than when they are actively participating in media through dialogue, interactions, and projects.





While it is impossible to get rid of screen time from your child's life, and considering that computers, televisions, and smartphones have many valuable benefits at the same time, it is important to address the need to create a healthy relationship with screens. This can be done by transforming passive screen time into active time with age-appropriate, engaging learning content. Active screen time is the total time spent by a young one 'with' (not on it) a screen where the child doesn't just binge on content but actively participates through dialogue, and interactions & by doing projects off-screen.





Having said that, parents should ensure that their child is involved with learning platforms that create content by offering knowledge, information, and inspiration from trustworthy sources and offer youngsters a virtual space that is fun, productive, and safe. The educational and entertaining content will not only aid learning but also assure that children do not feel burdened and have fun in the process. Gamification and bit-sized learning are some great techniques to hold the attention span of children and make the best use of screens through creativity. There's no doubt that technology and the internet if used responsibly, can offer today's young minds a unique opportunity to access infinite potential.





Learning on-screen can happen in a few different ways. This includes watching or listening to content either live or in the form of a recorded session. Active screens enable a child to indulge in interactions within the app and with his/her peers or mentors. The interactions can happen in several ways, like live AMAs (Ask me Anything), live classes, doubt-resolving sessions with their mentors, or discussions on the online forum. Children can also be engaged with different onscreen activities like fun assessments, creative assignments, and hands-on projects. Active screen time requires more engagement and participation from the learner, which ensures a balanced transaction of consumption and delivery. All of these factors increase a child's enthusiasm for learning, making the educational process more effective.





Screens, if used in a purposeful and engaging way, can be quite beneficial. Active screen time can provide access to educational resources and opportunities that might not otherwise be available, such as online courses, tutorials, and skill-building games. This can help learners develop new skills, acquire knowledge, and enhance their learning experience. Furthermore, it promotes creativity and self-expression in children and aids in increasing retention rates.





In a nutshell, excessive exposure to passive screen time can affect a child's physical and mental health. It's important for parents to keep things in perspective and set a good example for their young ones. Many children develop healthy screen time habits with the help of supportive parents. By encouraging the use of reliable learning apps and games, one can ensure positive and productive screen time for their children.





Sumanth Prabhu

(The author is the Co-Founder & CEO, Ulipsu)