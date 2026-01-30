128.43 cr released to districts under National Health Mission

Vijayawada: The health and family welfare department released Rs 128.43 crore to all districts in the state through the National Health Mission (NHM). Officials have clarified that these funds must be spent by February 20.

Health and family welfare commissioner Veerapandian announced that the funds have been released as the final instalment under the NHM budget for 2025-26. Guntur district received the highest allocation of Rs 26.1 crore, followed by Nellore district with Rs 8.6 crore, and Krishna district with Rs 6.21 crore.

The remaining districts received allocations ranging from Rs 5.2 crore to Rs 2 crore, Veerapandian said. During a virtual meeting held Thursday with district officials at the health and family welfare department headquarters in Mangalagiri, Veerapandian emphasised that the funds should be utilised following proper guidelines and detailed reports must be submitted.