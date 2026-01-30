Atchanna vows to make state global leader in aqua

Vijayawada: The oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected chairman and governing body of the Andhra Pradesh State Fisheries Cooperative Federation (AFCOF) was held in a grand manner at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram he-re on Thursday.

Minister for fisheries, animal husbandry, dairy development and agriculture K Atchannaidu administered the oath of office to AFCOF chairman Yatagiri Ramprasad, vice-chairman B Ranga Rao, and other governing body members. Minister for mines and geology and excise Kollu Ravindra and BC welfare minister S Savitha attended the programme as chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Atchannaidu said the coalition government aims to significantly increase fishermen’s income in the next three years, making Andhra Pradesh a leader in the aquaculture sector. The minister alleged that the previous government had diverted Central funds and failed to provide benefits like diesel subsidy and accident insurance properly.

Further, he stated that the coalition government has already cleared pending compensations. With Andhra Pradesh having a long coastline, he said the government is determined to ensure the welfare and development of fisherfolk and strengthen the aquaculture sector through modern technology.

Also, he said the state government has a special commitment towards the fisherfolk community. He remarked that for decades after Independence, fishermen were treated merely as a vote bank, but it was the late former Chief Minister Dr N T Rama Rao who gave them political, economic, and social recognition. He recalled that fisherfolk have stood firmly with the governments led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the past 44 years and said the coalition government had played a major role in providing basic infrastructure in fishing villages. Minister Ravindra said the coalition government’s objective is to transform every fisherman into an entrepreneur. He criticised the previous government’s GO No 217, stating that it was against the interests of fishermen, and said the coalition government revoked it through an Assembly resolution immediately after coming to power. He also highlighted the establishment of exclusive residential schools for fisherfolk children and noted that ban-period relief was initiated as early as 2019.

Minister Savitha described fisherfolk as symbols of courage and intelligence, who risk their lives battling the sea to provide food to society. She said fishermen have always supported the coalition government and played a crucial role in its return to power. Recalling the vision of late NT Rama Rao, she said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu gives top priority to BC welfare. She informed that fishermen’s relief has been increased from Rs.10,000 to Rs.20,000 and that nine Gurukul schools were established earlier with 47 per cent reservations for fishermen’s children. State fisheries commissioner Ram Shankar Naik said financial assistance worth Rs.240 crore was provided to fishermen during the fishing ban period.

He said the government is distributing nets, ice boxes, and boats to fishermen and aquaculture farmers and implementing several welfare schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) with support from both the Central and State governments.

Government whip and Kadapa MLA Reddappagari Madhavi Reddy, Agnikula Kshatriya Corporation chairman Papa Rao, Bestha Corporation chairman Sridhar, state president of National Fishermen Association Appalaraju and others were present.