Sharmila questions Jagan’s padayatra timing, intent

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Y S Sharmila on Thursday reacted sharply to YSRCP chief and former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s announcement of a padayatra, questioning the timing and intent behind the move.

Speaking at the Congress office Andhra Ratna Bhave here, Sharmila asked why Jagan was announcing a padayatra now and said it was clearly aimed at regaining power. “If people give him power again, what has he actually done for them earlier?” she said, questioning his performance during his tenure as chief minister.

She alleged that projects launched under the YSR Jalayagnam were left incomplete and accused Jagan of failing to fulfil the promises he made during elections. Sharmila also took a swipe at his excise policy, alleging that while Jagan spoke against the liquor mafia, liquor flowed freely and fake liquor rackets flourished, earning crores of rupees.

Referring to the development at Rushikonda, she alleged that the hill was “razed after Jagan came to power” and questioned whether he had remained accessible to the people or even to party leaders. “Did he ever come among the people as chief minister or give appointments to leaders?” she said.

Quoting Abraham Lincoln, Sharmila, who is the younger sister of Jagan Mohan Reddy, said a person’s true nature becomes evident once they are in power, adding that the public had already seen Jagan’s style of functioning while he was in office.

She said power did not suit Jagan and called for a change in his attitude. Sharmila questioned why he was announcing a padayatra now if it was planned for July 2027 and asked why he did not undertake a march in support of MGNREGA workers. She demanded clarity on the purpose of Jagan’s proposed padayatra and whom it was meant to benefit.