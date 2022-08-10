Creating World Record: 1 cr students to sing patriotic songs

One crore students of Rajasthan schools are likely to create a world record by singing patriotic songs at the same time on Friday.

Additional Chief Secretary, School Education Department, Pawan Kumar Goel said to inculcate the spirit of patriotism among the students, under the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi, all government and non-government schools of the state will collective sing desh bhakti songs at the same time on August 12 at 10.15 a.m.

He said the programme, under the aegis of Amrit Mahotsav campaign, is likley to be attended by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and the concerned district in-charge ministers as chief guests in the district level programme. He said that about one crore school students are proposed to participate in the patriotic song programme, which is likely to set a world record.

Goyal informed that district level programmes will be organised where Independence Day celebrations are sheduled to be held.