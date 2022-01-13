Creative B.Sc. course in Culinary Arts

Hyderabad: Exemplifying its one-of-a-kind stride in the league of culinary pursuits, the V M Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality Education (VMSIIHE), Goa, has announced an active hands-on programme in the B.Sc. Culinary Arts. Practically oriented three-year degree programme is set to commence from August 2022.

"This B.Sc. course synthesises in-depth exposure to diverse cuisines and gastronomic intricacies with state-of-the-art amenities and support services, striving to enable students to establish and evolve their very own culinary concept. With a robust emphasis on developing managerial and entrepreneurial skills, students will also find incentive in honing their communication, problem-solving, time management, and teamwork capacities", explained Prof Irfan Mirza, Director/Principal of the institute.

The curriculum offers strong skilled based modules and management experience with all the elements of Food Production and Food Beverage and Service operations. An internship of six months at starred hotels in India has to be undertaken as a part of this programme.

What makes this programme so immensely inviting is the carefully crafted curriculum which includes the philosophy of the slow food movement, molecular gastronomy, plating techniques, culinary photography and more.

Spanning across six semesters, this programme has a total of 142 credits; on the culmination of which, a Bachelor of Science degree in Culinary Arts from the Goa University will be awarded to the students.

Besides rigour in the course content and placement priorities through this programme.