Cultural fest 'Chrysalis' held at VJIM

B-School, Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management (VJIM), Bachupally, Hyderabad, has organised the annual student Cultural Fest 'CHRYSALIS' at its campus on Monday.

Students in large numbers celebrated the event with gay abundance. Donning the best attires the students with a lot of enthusiasm participated in various events organised and danced to the tunes of the film songs.

Business plan competition by name 'Ignitron' was organised and students from other States also participated in the event. A total number of 16 teams vie for the honors and the team from Indian Institute of Health Management Research, Jaipur, Chinmai Nayak and Nikitha Kumari, won the event and a cash prize of worth Rs. 25,000 and the second runner up were from College of Engineering and Technology, Bhubaneswar, Anup Paikare and Pratyusha Sarangi received cash prize of Rs. 10,000.