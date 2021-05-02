Culture of performance

The litmus test of any organisation is valued & assessed way through the blueprint of the corollary of performance and its definite impact on the organisational culture derivatives in a given holding.



Performance management is a definite art by itself, managed very succinctly across various platforms by the core specialists in any organisation whatsoever the magnitude of the organisation. This in turn sets the ball rolling as the under currents are stalked and are tied way up in generating market value parametre in the form of revenue and credibility by benchmarking.

A critical component for the success of an entity, its a bridge between the management and the core teams to arrive at a defined horizon. Assessing performance bottom-up and to-down needs a hands-on-deft approach in making the entity stronger on all fronts across all verticals. Some of the key components include lateral learning, assessments both theoretical and practical to keep a balance of approach, perks for good to best performers, recognition way through rewards, emoluments, and enhancement of standards of living, career by enhancing the growth of key players in promoting them as stars on the way up the career ladder by recognising the valued contributions.

Due to a number of reasons however, the pathway chosen by organisations has lost its charm because of methodologies that no longer suit the system and are outdated. Impediments exists in and out, but the challenge lies in addressing key problems in the most disruptive way to get the right resultants.

Ignored verticals

l No direct connect with employees

l Good Conversations

l Rule of law - All are equal with no distinction

l Recognising the good work of all with no distinction

l Rewards and remuneration on an equal footing

l Opportunities for enhanced growth

l Raising the bar for good standards of living

As the dictum goes "Work is Worship" a standardised organisation, gives onus to work not as a mechanical task but work considered to be worship – a highest accordance to action than mere empty words which are in complete communion to the entity it's serving. Where this exists, results, growth and productivity soar and the entity reaches its peak as the principles, vision or the ethos of the work culture are in complete communion.

Performance management is anongoing technique to generate the best optimal results from the people force who add value to an organisation. The elements of standardised assessments, right people in right positions, quality against quantity, balanced approach of aligning practical against theoretical, work enhancement derivatives viz moral support, perks, recognition, direct connect than a laggard way of disconnect the indirect way, equal opportunities for growth for all.

Best practices

l Planning the process effectively

l Setting attainable goals

l Plan of action

l Time management

l Transparency in operations

l Right assessment tools

l Diversity and Inclusion training programs

l Crisis management

l Defining organisational culture

l Communicating across cultures

l Employee resource groups

l Inclusion and diversity

l Connecting inclusion to performance, retention

l Engaging environments for everyone

l Quality versus quantity

l Voice of People

Having a strong foundational base in change management foundations by gaining internal buy-in for online training, 360-Degree feed-back building self confidence, strategic agility by creating your personal brand.

Skills-sets

l Management Techniques

l People Development

l Organisational Leadership

l Training and Development

l Employee Training

l Reward System

The approaches in addressing the performance assessment tools vary from system to system, organisation to organisation based on the mechanism it chooses. The key drivers in any organization when it comes to performance assessment or evaluation mechanisms, are the people. If people are not taken care, the results would be negative; similarly when people in an organisation are well nurtured, they give the maximum to the organization they are associated with because of the well being factor.

Everyone needs to be cared for, just as growth begets growth, productivity begets productivity, good people will beget a legacy of good people who are the driving force in an organization. When well taken care every employee will generate multiple dividends not just in work ethics but in creating and sustaining the well being of an organisation as a whole.

Most entities do not have the right people at the right place. A negative professional who occupies a coveted position, will be the cause of growth hindrance to his counterparts and fellow employees. Care must be taken by every organisation to have the right people with the right mindsets to enhance the growth and all round development of an individual. If this bridge is taken care and addressed by the management, most of the impediments are minimised. This will pave the way for the betterment of all employees shaping their career and long term aspirations.

Having an innate trust and confidence in oneself will pave the way for impossible pathways. Determination, persistence and an innate drive will build one up.Performance management is all about getting things done. It makes a person function in the most demanding areas with unflinching results. Every area whether big or small is a specialized one, how we make use of the situation in addressing the work ethos lies upto us. In full functionality, it paves way to a more harmonious pattern, becoming all sustaining & pervading with a penchant for transforming both units and people with a greater momentum.

An organisation is known by the people & thereby the personal brand is emerged which speaks of its reputation and legacy. A powerful brand opens up an array of opportunities for its people and their well-being.