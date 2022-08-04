DBSE aims to improve communication skills of school students

The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) has signed an agreement with Burlington English to help students in developing global competencies in the language.

The programme named Innovation in Communication aims at strengthening the schools' efforts to develop an immersive English language learning environment by also building the capacity of the respective school teachers through digital and offline interventions.

"The DBSE recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Burlington English, a leading global provider of English language learning solutions.

As a result of the partnership, students will be provided support to develop global competencies in the English language thereby making them confident and future ready," Burlington English said in a statement on Thursday. Himanshu Gupta, Director Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, said the partnership opens up a plethora of opportunities for students in the future.

"We are pleased to partner with Burlington English to deliver learning opportunities to our students and teachers. It is important for 21st century learners to confidently communicate in English.

We have initiated Project Voices in Delhi government schools to boost students' confidence and communication skills," he said. As part of this partnership, more than 200 students will get all-round support for developing English language communication, which will be powered by deep technology, the statement read.