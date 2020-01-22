Delhi: Nishant Agarwal scores perfect 100 percentile, declared topper in JEE Main 2020

Delhi: The National Testing Agency has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main Jan 2020). The Joint Entrance (JEE Main) examinations were held in between January 6 and 9, in 233 cities across India.

Nishant Agarwal, a student of FIITJEE South Delhi Centre has been declared Delhi topper by securing NTA score 100.000000 in JEE Main (Jan) 2020. He scored NTA Score 100 in Physics, 100 in Chemistry and 99.98 in Maths respectively.

Nishant Agarwal is NTSE scholar in 2017 and KVPY fellow. He is also qualified National Standard Examination in Astronomy (NSEA) in 2018. Another FIITJEE Student, Nisarg Chadha, three-year classroom programme student of FIITJEE Vadodara Centre has also scored perfect 100 percentile, thereby becoming a Gujarat State topper.

A total number of 9, 21,261 candidates had registered for Paper-I (B.E/ B Tech) in the examination. Ranks would be declared after the second JEE Main to be held in April 2020. The final hurdle still remains to be conquered, but the students making it through the first-round results are understandably thrilled yet conscious.

"FIITJEE was the fruit of realisation that the secondary education system in India was not good enough to train young minds towards deep conceptual pursuit of Science education. Even students who do well at school often fail to do well in competitive examinations because they lack in-depth conceptual understanding and analytical skills despite having a good IQ. The success of our students at JEE year after year bears testimony to the fact that our unique way of teaching has succeeded in bringing the best in students. We are very proud of the achievements of our students and teachers," said R K Thakur, Chairman, FIITJEE South Delhi.

"I feel relieved and motivated to have scored well in JEE Main Jan 2020. Having worked really hard towards this goal, I was confident of scoring well. My results are solely attributed to the stupendous coaching mechanism employed at FIITJEE that brings out the best out of every student. The expert faculty works diligently on our concepts and better understanding to yet. I am retuning to my studies with renewed focus as I do not want to leave any stone unturned before the JEE Advanced," said Nishant Agarwal, the Delhi NCT topper.