Digital literacy: Why technology skills matter

In an increasingly connected world, promoting digital literacy has become essential to ensure that individuals can learn, work, and participate fully in modern society. As technology continues to shape nearly every aspect of daily life—from education and healthcare to communication and banking—the ability to understand and use digital tools is no longer optional. It is a fundamental life skill.

Digital literacy goes beyond knowing how to operate a computer. It encompasses a wide range of competencies: navigating the internet safely, understanding online privacy, using productivity software, analysing digital information, engaging in online learning, and even recognising misinformation. As digital platforms become the primary means for accessing services and opportunities, individuals with limited digital skills face increasing barriers.

Raising awareness about the importance of computers and technology is therefore crucial for building an inclusive society. Governments, schools, and community organisations are working to ensure that people of all ages—children, working professionals, and senior citizens—have the opportunity to learn essential digital skills. For students, digital literacy supports academic growth, enabling them to conduct research, collaborate online, and develop technical capabilities that align with future career demands. For working professionals, it improves employability, productivity, and the ability to adapt to evolving job roles driven by automation and digital transformation.

The rise of digital payments, telemedicine, e-governance services, and remote work highlights the urgent need for stronger digital awareness. Individuals who are digitally literate can access essential services more easily, from booking medical appointments online to applying for government schemes or managing finances through secure digital platforms.

This improves convenience, reduces dependency, and encourages greater participation in public and economic life.

Cybersecurity awareness is another vital component of digital literacy. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, users must understand how to protect personal information, identify suspicious links, and practice safe online behaviour. Promoting responsible digital practices ensures that technology is used safely and effectively.

Ultimately, promoting digital literacy is about empowering people. It bridges socio-economic gaps, unlocks opportunities, and prepares communities for a digital-first future. As society becomes increasingly reliant on technology, fostering digital competence will remain essential for building a skilled, confident, and digitally resilient population—one capable of navigating and thriving in an ever-evolving technological landscape.